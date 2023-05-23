Maptitude Revolutionizes School Redistricting Process for Nashua School District

NEWTON, MA (USA) - The Nashua School District (NH) has successfully utilized Maptitude Mapping Software and Maptitude Online, powerful Geographic Information System (GIS) tools, to streamline the complex and time-consuming process of school redistricting. With the assistance of Maptitude, the district was able to complete this challenging task in under 25 hours, involving a committee of 25 people. This achievement has been particularly significant as the district prepares to open a new middle school while considering the closure of an elementary school, impacting a total of 10,000 students.

Traditionally, the process of redrawing school attendance zones was an arduous and error-prone endeavor. Twenty years ago, administrators would painstakingly mark colored push pins on Styrofoam boards to calculate the number of students in each proposed zone. Even in small school districts, this method required hundreds of staff hours to complete.

Maptitude has transformed this laborious task into an efficient and highly accurate process. With its intuitive interface and powerful features, Maptitude has simplified the entire redistricting process. The software's capabilities have impressed district administrators and planning committees, leaving them amazed at how fast and easy it is to use.

One of the key advantages of Maptitude Online is its ability to engage the public in the decision-making process. Online maps have been made available to the public, allowing them to visualize and understand the proposed changes in school assignments for their children. The address search bar feature is particularly useful, enabling parents and community members to input their address and instantly view the school zones their children would attend.

Preston Smith, from Business Information Services, LLC, the consultant that provided the redistricting services, expressed his enthusiasm for the software. He stated, "Every time I use Maptitude with a school district, the district administrators and their planning committees are amazed at how fast and easy it is to use."

By leveraging the advanced GIS capabilities in Maptitude mapping software, the Nashua School District has achieved significant time savings, reduced the likelihood of errors, and fostered transparent communication with the community. These accomplishments are crucial in ensuring a smooth transition for the district as they prepare for the opening of a new middle school and potential closure of an elementary school.





