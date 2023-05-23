As Chicago's FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear brand grows, the iconic niche brand is finding trademark infringement increasing
We realized with a large stable of 750+ originally-designed products our brand is especially vulnerable to this type of illegal activity online and offline. It is very frustrating,” says Wild Bill.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 700 originally-designed and USA-made products, and growth across the US and globally, one would think that company leadership would be delighted. However, with such success including vast original product offerings, and arguably the most powerful small brand in the category with preference levels exceeding those of its biggest competitors including Harley-Davidson, Guess Jeans, and even LEVIS, new sets of problems arise. Enter trademark and copyright infringement problems regarding FEAR-NONE's registered brand name, copyrighted taglines and product designs. It is a set of problems that are getting bigger not only for smaller and younger brands like FEAR-NONE but also for giant, multigenerational iconic ones that have had to deal with these growing problems for decades.
“It's like a 10-headed snake,” says FEAR-NONE’s CEO Wild Bill Walen. “The minute you cut one head off, another one pops up in its place as these thieves are tiny and fast-moving. We are constantly finding people, especially online, who are using the FEAR-NONE name to sell clothing of every type, as well as merchandise and even knock-off products. We realized early on that with such a large stable of originally-designed products our brand is especially vulnerable to this type of illegal activity both online and offline. It is very frustrating,” says Wild Bill. The direct sales losses to brands from counterfeit makers and sellers is in the many billions per year, but this is only the tip of the iceberg as unknown or below radar brand theft and infringement adds possibly multiples to this amount yet never gets discovered. “We are very observant and sophisticated regarding monitoring and policing of the infringement of our brand. It never ceases to amaze me that every day we see another dodgy person or pop-up website using our brand name illegally in some form or another. It's a daily occurrence. Then we send legal action to reach out to these hucksters and inform them of what they're doing. Usually, we don't hear anything back and they disappear—unfortunately, some still keep doing the activity trying to bring in as much illegal monies as possible until finally either the courts or the police simply pay them a visit and shut them down. By that time the owners are long gone and another is up and operating. Of course, it’s also the cool name that’s a target and many wrongly thinking that FEAR-NONE is a colloquial expression like Kleenex and can’t be trademarked... they are very, very wrong!” says Wild Bill.
Besides the loss of revenues from infringement of trademarks, there's also the damage to the brand from counterfeit products caused by their poor product quality, no guarantees or warranties, and of course the reduction of price in the market which affects the premium image of the original brand. There's also the danger that long-term customers of the brand can inadvertently get tricked into making a purchase of infringed products believing that they are buying the original, real brand item but at a discount. This of course always ends up in disappointment for the customer when the product quality, packaging, and lack of guarantee make it evident that this is indeed an infringed product item and not the real thing. A brand backlash can occur to loyal consumers of the brand.
To stop the selling and buying of infringed products, brands have had to come up with ingenious ways to ensure that consumers know how to tell the real product from infringed ones. FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear for example has special stamps inside the neck of all its shirts and products, on top of specially-made tags sewn into the garments. FEAR-NONE also protects its products by having official selling points and reminding all their customers through newsletters and direct contact that they can ONLY buy official FEAR-NONE Motorcycle clothing and other products from these official selling points which include their official website (www.fear-none.com), Amazon store, and physical official reseller stores that are clearly allocated with the FEAR-NONE brand name, logo and identifiers within that store. If you find any FEAR-NONE clothing product or merchandise being sold by any other seller other than these, especially on the internet, then it simply is not the real thing and it's an infringement on the FEAR-NONE registered trademark. This applies in the USA, Canada, the UK, and globally.
“We always tell consumers that if they feel in any way that a product being sold is not a genuine FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear product then simply contact us at our toll free number or through our website or social media and let us know where they've seen that product and we will then immediately investigate and take action if we find it's an infringement or counterfeit,” says Wild Bill.
