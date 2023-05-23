Latest Telehealth Updates Since the End of the COVID Public Health Emergency
We encourage Florida residents to monitor the HHS website for the latest info regarding telehealth and other avenues for care”PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) continues the process of transitioning away from the policies enabled by the COVID-19 emergency declarations. During this time, HHS is providing clarity regarding the future of federal flexibilities related to telehealth and tele prescribing to ensure that patients may continue accessing and receiving the care they need.
— Andrea Stephenson, CEO of the Health Council of Southeast Florida
Telehealth — sometimes called telemedicine — lets your healthcare provider care for you without an in-person office visit. Telehealth is done primarily online with internet access on your computer, tablet, or smartphone.
“We encourage Florida residents to monitor the HHS website for the latest info regarding telehealth and other avenues for care,” says Andrea Stephenson, CEO of the Health Council of Southeast Florida.
The HHS issued a Telehealth Fact Sheet on May 10, 2023, outlining key details of what will change and stay the same for patients and providers since the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) ended on May 11. Congress extended many telehealth flexibilities under the Medicare program that people relied on during the COVID-19 PHE through the end of 2024 via the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. HHS will share additional guidance on updates and timing relating to these flexibilities.
In addition, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) manages an HHS website, www.Telehealth.HHS.gov, which will continue to be a resource for patients, providers, and states to get information about telehealth, such as telehealth best practices, policy and reimbursement updates, interstate licensure, broadband, funding opportunities, and events.
“As we all navigate these changes, it's s good idea to talk to your health care provider about your risk of severe disease from COVID and if telehealth is an option for your treatment," says Stephenson.
Visit stayhealthysunshine.org for a reliable source of updated information and facts, a vaccination-finder link, a list of Florida's 11 Local Health Councils, and connections to assistance for COVID-related needs.
