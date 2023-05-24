Above All Misters Releases New Features On Patented Overhead Misting System for Odor & Dust Control
New product helps manage dust and odor at job sites, landfills, construction areas and more.
Our new patented misting system has revolutionized the way we control dirt and odor at job sites. Our system is easily transported and mobile enough to move around at the job site for efficiency.”PHOENIX, AZ, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Take a look at a couple of new features on the patented overhead Misting system from Above All Misters! In the original system, the generator and misting pump were bolted to the frame on the floor of the enclosure. This made it slightly difficult to access these components any time they needed to be serviced. There was also a risk of them being slightly underwater during rain or while draining the water tank. All Above Mister's clients have spoken, and we listened. These concerns were rightfully brought to management and they immediately took action, so they raised the floor! By raising the floor they achieved multiple, equally important results with easy access. The generator and misting pump is easily accessible as soon as the access door is opened, no longer need to reach down to pull the choke or check the oil. Flood Control is also a new release for the equipment in version 2 keeping the components off the ground prevents any chance the water does not drain quickly enough. Also added 4 separate ports to drain any liquid that may have gotten inside the enclosure. Lastly added was a basket to safely hold the remote for the winch and gas pistons to assist in lifting the access door. These are a few highlights of improvements we made to the new system. Requests from customers are not taken lightly, we are here to support their needs and provide the best product possible.
— Mike Hearns - Founder of All Above MIsters
Landfills play a vital role in waste management, but they can generate unpleasant odors and release dust particles into the surrounding environment. These issues can cause discomfort to nearby communities and pose potential health risks. Therefore, implementing effective odor and dust control measures is crucial to minimize these negative impacts. This article explores various strategies and technologies that landfill operators can employ to mitigate odors and control dust, promoting a healthier and more sustainable waste management system.
Odor Control Measures:
Gas Collection and Recovery Systems: Landfills produce a significant amount of landfill gas, which consists of methane, carbon dioxide, and various volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Implementing gas collection and recovery systems, such as gas wells and pipes, allows for the capture and treatment of landfill gas. This not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions but also helps minimize the release of odor-causing compounds.
Covering and Compaction: Proper covering and compaction of waste materials can significantly reduce the escape of odorants. Landfills employ daily and intermediate coverings, including soil, foam, or geosynthetic materials, to seal the waste and limit the release of odorous gases. Regular compaction of the waste also helps to reduce air pockets and decrease the chances of odor generation.
Biological Odor Control: Landfills can implement biological treatment systems to control odors. Biofilters, for instance, use microorganisms to biodegrade odorous compounds. Bypassing the landfill gas through a bed of organic material, such as wood chips or compost, the microorganisms break down the odorous substances into harmless byproducts like water and carbon dioxide.
Chemical Neutralizers and Masking Agents: Odor control chemicals can be applied to neutralize or mask unpleasant odors. Commonly used substances include oxidizers, such as hydrogen peroxide or chlorine dioxide, which chemically react with odor-causing compounds, rendering them odorless. Masking agents, such as essential oils or odor-masking sprays, can provide temporary relief by covering up the odors.
Dust Control Measures:
Windbreaks and Fencing: Installing windbreaks and fencing around the perimeter of the landfill can help reduce the spread of dust particles. These physical barriers help divert and disrupt wind flow, minimizing the dispersion of dust into surrounding areas.
Vegetation and Soil Stabilization: Planting vegetation, particularly grass or other ground cover, can assist in stabilizing the soil and reducing dust generation. The roots of plants bind the soil particles together, preventing their suspension in the air. Additionally, soil stabilization techniques, such as mulching or applying chemical additives, can further enhance dust control.
Water Sprays and Dust Suppressants: Water sprays and dust suppressants are effective in reducing dust by moistening the soil and waste surfaces. Water trucks equipped with spray nozzles can apply water to dusty areas, suppressing the release of particles. Chemical dust suppressants, like lignosulfonates or synthetic polymers, can also be used to enhance the effectiveness of water sprays.
Enclosed Storage and Handling: Proper storage and handling practices can minimize dust emissions. Implementing covered storage areas and using enclosed containers or vehicles for waste transportation help contain the dust and prevent its dispersion.
