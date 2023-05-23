MarieBelle New York Celebrates "Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl" A Hulu Original documentary
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MarieBelle New York is always ready to celebrate, showcasing outstanding chocolate creations for all to admire; the beloved house of sweets held a celebration party at their Flagship Broome Street Store for the launch of Hulu Original documentary "Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl" Directed by Zackary Drucker, Produced by Emmet McDermott with Executive Producer Scott Kaplan for CoverStory.
Emmet McDermott, Ben Widdicombe, Zackary Drucker, Scott Kaplan (Photo Credit: Anthony Behar/PictureGroup for Hulu)
On the surface, Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl is a fun, nostalgic romp through the mid-2000s pop culture that dominated mainstream media and laid the foundation for current reality tv and the influencers of the social media generation. Interviews with the publicists, journalists, and, of course, socialites, that ruled the city in the early aughts, immerse us in the gilded world of heiress-era New York City.
Notable attendees at the party included; Zackary Drucker (Director), Ben Widdicombe (Executive Producer), Emmet McDermott (Producer), Scott Kaplan (Executive Producer), Maribel Lieberman, Norah Lawlor, Noah Levy, Kelly Brady, Scott Kaplan, Irina Liss, Urszula Makowska, Thania Peck, Marval Rex, Sydney Scotia, Lauren Servideo, Ianne Fields Stewart, Clifford Streit, Emma Snowdon-Jones, Varsha Thapa, Tourmaline, Julia Tricarico, Natalia Cestti, Raquel Gerlani, Valentine Huovski, Olga, George Rush, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Jose Castelo Branco.
About: Hulu Original Documentary: Queenmaker: The Making of an IT Girl
SYNOPSIS: The early aughts ushered in a golden era for the New York social set – a generation of rich young women desperate to recreate the success of Paris Hilton and Tinsley Mortimer, keener than ever to show off their fortunes and one-up each other on nightly red carpets. New York City in 2007 was a world of excess never before seen in the public sphere and, suddenly, socialites were celebrities.
Gossip blogs like Gawker and Socialite Rank went viral and began sowing chaos and paranoia among the mega-wealthy. In the midst of these drama-filled, and often cruel, publications, a mysterious website called Park Avenue Peerage debuted with nuanced insight and praise for these women that were being torn down on a daily basis by the tabloid media. The anonymous blogger? Definitely not who you’d expect.
About: Mariebelle New York
MarieBelle artisan chocolates are known for their exquisite tasting ganache, hot chocolate and truffles, presented in artistic packaging, creating memories that last a lifetime. The charming offerings of the chocolatier are delectable, cherished delights that indulge the senses. The designs are reflective of a lifestyle that embraces chocolate not just as a sweet treat, but rather a work of culinary art to appreciate and adore.
