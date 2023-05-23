Demand for Impact Mills Is Expected To Reach US$ 1.89 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Stringent Regulations Governing Waste Reduction and Recycling Increasing importance of Impact Mills

/EIN News/ -- Rockville , May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global impact mills market is expected to reach US$ 1.89 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8%.



An impact mill is a machine used to reduce the size of various materials through impact. It works by delivering a high-speed rotor with a series of blades or hammers that strike and breaks down the material as it enters the milling chamber. One of the advantages of impact mills is that they can produce very fine particles with a narrow particle size distribution, making them useful in applications where consistent particle size is required. They are also relatively simple to operate and maintain, making them popular in many industries.

Impact mills are unsuitable for all materials and can generate a lot of heat during operation, affecting the quality of some materials. As such, it is important to carefully consider the application and material being processed when selecting an impact mill. Growing demand for construction materials such as cement, concrete, and asphalt in China and other countries, driven by ongoing industrialization and infrastructure development, has created a surge in demand for impact mills. Impact mills are essential machines in the production of these materials, as they are used for size reduction and grinding of various raw materials.

The impact mills market is also being driven by a growing focus on sustainability and environmentally friendly practices. Impact mills can help reduce energy consumption and emissions, which is becoming increasingly important to many customers and governments around the world.

Hosokawa Alpine AG launched a new vertical impact mill in 2021, the AFG-X, which is designed for ultra-fine grinding of a wide range of materials.



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global impact mills market is valued at US$ 1.08 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for impact mills is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is estimated to reach US$ 1.89 billion by the end of 2033.

The market in the United Kingdom is projected to rise at a 6% CAGR through 2033.

India’s impact mills market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.



“The impact mills market is expected to exhibit steady growth, driven by increasing demand from several industries and rising focus on sustainable and efficient manufacturing practices,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report:

Fluid Quip

Netzsch

Stedman Machine

TEMA Machinery

Vortec Products Company

BHS-Sonthofen GmbH

CIMMA

Classifier Milling Systems

Jehmlich GmbH

Hosokawa Alpine

Market Competition



The impact mills market is highly competitive, with a large number of players operating globally. Some of the key players in the market include Hosokawa Micron Group, Bühler Group, Stedman Machine Company, FLSmidth, IKA Works, Inc., and Williams Patent Crusher & Pulverizer Co., Inc.

These companies compete on the basis of factors such as product quality, performance, reliability, innovation, price, and customer service. They also invest heavily in research and development to introduce new and improved products and technologies that can meet customers’ evolving needs.

Williams Patent Crusher & Pulverizer Co., Inc. introduced a new heavy-duty, high-capacity impact crusher, called the Williams 760 in 2019.



Key Segments of Impact Mills Industry Research Report



By Type : Vertical Horizontal

By Capacity : Less Than 30 TPH 30 to 60 TPH 61 to 100 TPH Above 100 TPH

By Power : Less Than 50 HP 50 to 100 HP 101 to 250 HP Above 250 HP

By End Use : Agriculture Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverages Chemicals & Petrochemicals Minerals Waste Management

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global impact mills market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.



The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (vertical, horizontal), capacity (less than 30 TPH, 30 to 60 TPH, 61 to 100 TPH, above 100 TPH), power (less than 50 HP, 50 to 100 HP, 101 to 250 HP, above 250 HP), and end use (agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, chemicals & petrochemicals, minerals, waste management), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

