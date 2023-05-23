Humectants Market: An In-Depth Look at the Current State, Future Outlook, Reginal Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for natural and organic humectants in personal care and cosmetic products is a major factor driving market revenue growth.

Market Size – USD 10.69 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.6 %, Market Trends –Rapid procurement of humectants owing to consumer consciousness of organic ingredient for manufacturing skin” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The goal of the most recent market intelligence report, "Global Humectants Market", is to provide the intended audience with essential details about the global keyword industry. The report provides in-depth analysis of the variables influencing the growth of the industry as well as the Humectants market. The advantages and disadvantages of the pandemic for the Humectants business are covered in great length in the paper. Due to supply chain interruptions and economic unpredictability, the dynamics of the Humectants business have shifted. The most significant geographic and market segmental effects of the pandemic are examined in the paper. In light of this, Emergen Research's report on the Humectants Market is a comprehensive compilation of the most crucial market factors, including product offerings by key players, a wide range of applications for these products, key market segments, key competitors, company profile, pricing strategy, production capacity, revenue generation strategy, technological advancement, etc.

The global humectants market size was USD 10.69 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.6 % during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of consumers becoming more conscious regarding hydration and skin care and rising use of natural and organic ingredients in personal care and skincare products are major factors driving market revenue growth. Major Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies that produce personal care, skin care, and fast-moving consumer goods are procuring humectants at a large scale to enhance shelf-life of their products. For instance, in May 2022, Beiersdorf AG, a personal-care product manufacturing company based in Germany, which focuses on skin care included humectants in its sun care product line. However, high cost of raw materials and availability of alternatives are expected to restrain revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Cost of procuring natural humectants and organic humectants is high due to their scarcity and accessibility, which in turn, rises cost of producing this product and restraining revenue growth of the market.

The global Humectants market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Humectants market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

BASF SE, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères S.A., Brenntag North America, Inc., Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc., STOCKMEIER Group, Ashland Inc., Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc., JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG, P&G Chemicals, Azelis Americas, LLC., and Prakash Chemicals International Private Limited (PCIPL), among others

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The natural segment accounted for largest market revenue share in 2022. This is due to increasing utilization of natural humectants in various applications owing to rising awareness among consumers. They are increasingly searching for products that contain humectants made from natural sources, as people are becoming more aware about ingredients in the products they use. As a result, many beauty, skincare, and cosmetics companies are procuring humectants due to increasing popularity of organic or natural ingredient-based products among consumers.

The sugar alcohol segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Humectants are utilized in various consumer goods to retain moisture. Sugar alcohols, such as xylitol and erythritol, are commonly used in food and personal care products. Humectants that are derived from sugar alcohols have witnessed a significant rise in the product demand, as a replacement for sugar in several food and pharmaceutical goods.

The oral and personal care segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Humectants are ingredients that help to retain moisture and commonly found in oral and personal care products such as toothpaste, mouthwash, and other oral hygiene items. These can come from natural sources including glycerin or synthetic sources such as propylene glycol. In addition, they are also used as a sweetener and sugar substitute in oral care products.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. This is due to high demand for humectants in skincare, beauty, and cosmetics products. Consumers in this region are becoming more aware about benefits of using skin-friendly and non-toxic products, which is driving adoption of humectants. In addition, increasing disposable income of consumers is also expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Natural

Synthetic

Plant-Based

Animal-Based

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Sugar Alcohols

Glycerol

Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAS) and Polysaccharides

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Food & Beverages

Bakery and Confectionary Products

Beverages

Functional and Nutritional Foods

Other Food & Beverages

Oral and Personal Care Product

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Others

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

