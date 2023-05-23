Italian Tech Company to Create 300 Jobs in Mecklenburg County as New U.S. Headquarters for EV Charging Operations

Raleigh, N.C.

alpitronic Americas LLC, a manufacturer of high-power electric vehicle charging stations, will create 300 new jobs in Mecklenburg County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest more than $18.3 million to locate its United States headquarters operation and service center in Charlotte.

“We’re grateful that alpitronic has decided to make their U.S. home right here in North Carolina,” N.C. Governor Cooper said. “Our state is developing a burgeoning e-mobility supply chain with the support of yet another clean energy company. Our favorable business climate, reliable transportation network, and skilled talent help global companies fuel their growth.”

Founded in Bolzano, Italy in 2009, alpitronic is the developer and producer of the hypercharger, a high-power DC charging station, which recharges vehicles with up to 400kW. As a market leader in Europe, the company develops and manufactures proprietary hardware and creates its own software. In addition to its administrative operations, the alpitronic Americas headquarters will operate a technology, test, and repair center to service its EV charging stations within its 70,000-square-foot space.

“We’re excited to start our operations for the U.S. in Charlotte shortly,” said Philipp Senoner, CEO of alpitronic srl. “Our decision to come to North Carolina, a state which is developing towards an e-mobility cluster, was consciously made based on the economic conditions. Within the next years we expect strong growth of our business based on our reliable high-performance charging solution, which is contributing to the transition towards e-mobility for passenger vehicles and trucks.”

“We’re experiencing incredible momentum in our journey toward a clean energy economy,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “North Carolina ranks second in the southeastern United States for STEM graduates and has a leading research ecosystem that will continue to attract sustainability pioneers such as alpitronic to North Carolina.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s efforts to support alpitronic’s location to North Carolina.

Although salaries for the new positions will vary, the average annual salary for the new positions is $90,158. The average wage for Mecklenburg County average wage of $80,349. The project could create a potential annual payroll impact of more than $27 million per year for the region.

alptronic’s project will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $832 million. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $2,327,250 spread over 12 years. State payments only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.

Because alpitronic chose a site in Mecklenburg County, classified by the state’s economic tier system as Tier 3, the company’s JDIG agreement also calls for moving $775,750 into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account. The Utility Account helps rural communities across the state finance necessary infrastructure upgrades to attract future business.

“This another outstanding win for Mecklenburg County and the state,” said N.C. Senator DeAndrea Salvador. “Our region is a leading center for diverse, tech talent and can undoubtedly offer alpitronic the world-class workforce they need to execute their growth strategy.”

“We’re delighted to welcome alpitronic to our community,” said N.C. Representative Mary Belk. “Innovative companies locate their headquarters in Charlotte because they recognize the people of our region have the talent and drive to help businesses get a great return on their investment."

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, North Carolina Community College System, Central Piedmont Community College, Mecklenburg County, City of Charlotte, and the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.

