The Center of Science and Industry (COSI) Recognized as a 2023 Recipient of Nation’s Highest Museum and Library Honor

National Medal for Museum and Library Service Recognizes COSI’s Community Contributions

/EIN News/ -- Columbus, OH, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute of Museum and Library Services announced the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) of Columbus, OH today as one of eight recipients of the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that make significant and exceptional contributions to their communities. Over the past 29 years, the award has celebrated institutions that are making a difference for individuals, families, and communities.

“IMLS is delighted to announce the eight worthy recipients of the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, including the Center of Science and Industry (COSI),” said IMLS Director Crosby Kemper. “COSI has found traditional and decidedly untraditional but fun and imaginative ways to bring science to life and put it in the heads and hands of learners of all ages.”

Founded in 1964, COSI makes science real and relevant for learners of all ages. Whether it is through hands-on experiences, creative media programming, distribution of science kits around the globe, or by hosting accessible community events and programs, COSI reinforces that science is everywhere and for everyone. COSI strives to stretch beyond a place-based experience – creating a COSI that lives and breathes beyond our physical location, traveling both digitally and literally, to engage, inspire, and transform through all things science.

Selected from 30 national finalists, the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service winners represent institutions that provide dynamic programming and services that exceed expected levels of service. Through their community outreach, these institutions bring about change that touches the lives of individuals and helps communities thrive.

“COSI is honored to be recognized as a recipient of the National Medal for Museum and Library Service,” said Dr. Frederic Bertley, president and CEO of COSI. “We are proud to stand alongside such remarkable museums and libraries as they are recognized for their community impact and contributions to the field. The magnitude of this recognition confirms that the work COSI has done in our community, state, across the nation, and around the world is truly making a difference in the lives of the individuals we serve.”

The award will be presented at a ceremony this summer in Washington, DC. For a complete list of 2023 recipients and to learn more about the National Medal winners, visit the IMLS website.

About the Institute of Museum and Library Services

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation's libraries and museums. We advance, support, and empower America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development. Our vision is a nation where museums and libraries work together to transform the lives of individuals and communities. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About COSI

The Center of Science and Industry (COSI), the “#1 Science Museum in the Country” as voted by USA Today’s 10Best, is an esteemed science center that has delighted Central Ohio, with all things science for 59 years, inspiring interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) topics and delivering our experiential, "hands-on fun" brand of learning. COSI has been awarded five Emmys for its effective science communication television and video productions impacting science literacy for people of all ages. As a trusted educational resource for families, schools and community partners, COSI is an essential element of our regional and national community, engaging millions of people annually through onsite, offsite and online experiences. For more information, please visit COSI.org.

Attachment

Kristy Williams COSI 3175186860 kwilliams@cosi.org