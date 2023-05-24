GrowPath Aims to Help NCAJ Convention Attendees Improve Marketing ROI for Their Law Firms

NCAJ Annual Convention Press Release- GrowPath

Leading Case Management Software Company to Showcase Patented and Best-in-Class Marketing ROI Tools

Helping firms advocate for justice has to start with finding those in need. That’s a marketing task. Our marketing analytics suite helps firms spend their money wisely, maximizing ROI” — -Joe Velk, CEO

DURHAM, NC, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GrowPath, makers of industry-leading law firm case management software, will be demonstrating its powerful marketing ROI tools to firms during NCAJ Convention 2023, June 15-17 at the Omni Hotel in Charlotte.

The firm’s software comes highly recommended, but the choice focus on its marketing tools answers one of the most important issues facing personal injury firms – finding and helping more clients.

“Helping firms advocate for justice has to start with finding those in need. That’s a marketing task. Our marketing analytics suite helps firms spend their money wisely, maximizing ROI,” said GrowPath CEO Joe Velk. “Plus, our Lead Scoring tool helps firms identify high-value and high-need clients at intake. Altogether, GrowPath’s analytics tools can help firms identify their marketing hits and misses, and put it into channels that work better.”

The GrowPath team is available to consult with conference attendees in the Omni hotel. Attendees are encouraged to stop by to see a demonstration, connect with GrowPath leadership, and get answers to their questions.

About GrowPath

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market-leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs’ firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit: https://growpath.com/demo.