Lorena Jordan Decker Joins La Bella Baskets & Gifts as Independent Consultant

La Bella Baskets & Gifts is renowned for its mission-based brand and commitment to supporting women and entrepreneurs.

MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Lorena Jordan Decker is pleased to announce her recent affiliation as an Independent Consultant with La Bella Baskets & Gifts Founded in 2009 and located in Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, La Bella Baskets & Gifts is a woman-owned mission-based brand that empowers others through gift giving entrepreneurship ventures. The company offers a wide range of premium gift items that include gift baskets & gifts, flowers, gourmet cookies, jewelry, personalized gifts, plantable greeting cards , candles and accessories, and more, that contribute funds towards the La Bella Baskets of Smiles Program.As an Independent Consultant, Lorena's primary focus is to work with corporate clients, individuals, meeting planners, and corporate buyers, concierge, hospitality, and special occasion professionals who require gifting solutions year-round and who are looking to explore new ways to show appreciation to coworkers, partners, or clients with a La Bella thank you gift. By joining the LBB Corporate Club, corporate companies can save 20% on every purchase and gain access to personalized assistance for their gifting needs.Recent statistics indicate that people are seeking truly thoughtful, personalized gifts to show their appreciation instead of the more traditional generic gifts bought from retail stores. In addition, support for smaller business is on the rise as is seen from celebrations for National Small Business Week and Shop Local. Whether it's for Administration Day, Employee of the Month awards, realty client gifts, new employee welcome gifts, client end-of-year appreciation gifts, or gifts for raffles, Lorena will work closely with administrators to ensure the perfect gifting experience.Lorena Jordan Decker expressed her excitement about joining La Bella Baskets & Gifts, stating, "I did a lot of research before deciding to select a direct sales company to be associated with. This one checked off all the boxes for me." With her extensive marketing experience spanning over 20 years, Lorena is well-equipped to provide top-notch assistance and expertise to clients, ensuring their corporate gifting needs are met with utmost satisfaction.“One of the more unique items in the online boutique that anyone can purchase either as a gift or for oneself is our innovative plantable greeting cards that are embedded with a colorful array of wildflower seeds,” Lorena states. “The recipient can plant their card in the ground and watch it grow – something that is a truly inviting concept of communication in this world of email and texting.”With every purchase made, customers contribute to the La Bella Baskets of Smiles Program, furthering the company's mission of empowering people and businesses through American entrepreneurship while helping individuals achieve financial independence. On a mission to empower and uplift women, a La Bella Basket of Smiles, filled with beautiful Spa and Bath essentials, is delivered to single moms every month, in the deeply held belief that every single mother needs the opportunity to relax and rejuvenate.For more information on La Bella Baskets & Gifts' Corporate Giving Program, or to sign up for the LBB Corporate Club, please visit https://lorena.labellabaskets.com/corporate-giving.php About Lorena Jordan DeckerLorena Jordan Decker brings a wealth of marketing expertise to her role as Independent Consultant at La Bella Baskets & Gifts. With over 20 years of experience, she is committed to delivering personalized assistance and exceptional service to corporate clients. Lorena's passion for the company's mission-based brand, the Basket of Smiles Program for single moms, and the LBB corporate program sets her apart in the industry.About La Bella Baskets & GiftsLa Bella Baskets & Gifts was founded in 2009 by Mia Florides, a visionary with years of marketing and successful direct selling experience. The company's mission is to empower people through American entrepreneurship while spreading joy and smiles through the art of gift giving. La Bella Baskets & Gifts offers a diverse range of products, including gift baskets, flowers, gourmet cookies, jewelry, personalized gifts, and plantable greeting cards, embodying the values of quality, uniqueness, and thoughtfulness.