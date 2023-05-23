ThinkOn Named North American Rising Star Partner of the Year by Veeam

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think On Inc., a Channel First cloud solution provider (CSP) with a global data center footprint, is proud to announce it has been selected as the 2022 Rising Star Partner of the Year by Veeam® Software, the leader in data protection and ransomware recovery.



Veeam has announced the winners of the Veeam Partner of the Year Award for 2022 in North America. The awards are held annually to reward the outstanding success and commitment of Veeam ProPartner Value-Added Resellers (VAR) and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners. With a 100 percent channel ecosystem, Veeam recognizes partners who have not only demonstrated success providing Veeam solutions to joint customers but who have also surpassed expectations in delivering industry-leading solutions and services that keep businesses running. Winners were celebrated during VeeamON 2023, the community event for data recovery experts of the year, in Miami, FL, May 22–24.

“The ThinkOn team is honored to receive the North American Rising Star Partner of the Year Award from Veeam,” says Craig McLellan, founder and chief executive officer of ThinkOn. “Veeam’s recognition of our continued commitment to its software and our potential as a partner means a great deal. Our two companies are unified in their visions to deliver modern solutions and services that keep data resilient and secure while being actionable and searchable.”

The Veeam Rising Star Partner of the Year award celebrates the partner who shows the most progress, growth, and dedication toward Veeam business. A dedicated partner is defined as selling Veeam on a consistent quarterly basis, achieving certification requirements as set forth by the ProPartner Program and staying engaged with Veeam channel sales and marketing teams through quarterly business planning, joint lead-generation activities, and pipeline development.

“Business leaders are facing increased challenges in this era of heightened cyberattacks and ransomware,” says Kevin Rooney, vice president of the Americas channel at Veeam. “We believe the combination of great technology and strong partnerships is what can help organizations protect themselves from these threats and, if the worst happens, enable them to rapidly recover and keep their business running. I’m extremely proud of our 2022 Veeam Partner of the Year Award winners and am excited to celebrate their achievements this week as part of VeeamON 2023.”

ThinkOn is a Veeam Platinum Cloud & Service Provider. Their service levels and infrastructure follow Veeam’s best practices and support seamless integration and provisioning for all the latest Veeam technologies—and they have a slew of Veeam-certified experts on staff to support their Veeam-powered portfolio. Combine Veeam’s market presence and data protection prowess with ThinkOn’s cloud delivery engine, and you get robust, secure solutions that make resellers and customers very happy.

“Veeam has been a critical strategic partner since ThinkOn’s inception 10 years ago,” says Dan Timko, chief strategy officer at ThinkOn. “Our engagement with Veeam is at an all-time high, and we continue to work closely together to develop and deliver innovative and reliable services that our partners can bring to market. Veeam is the industry leader in data protection. ThinkOn is where data thrives. Together, we deliver solutions that let our partners and their clients do what they need to do with their data in a highly secure, reliable, and consistent way.”

About ThinkOn

ThinkOn is a cloud solution and managed infrastructure services provider with a global data center footprint, focused on empowering you to do whatever you need to do with your data. Consider ThinkOn your dedicated department of data-obsessed experts. They will protect your data like it’s their own, making it more resilient, secure, actionable, and searchable. ThinkOn is Channel First and works with a global network of value-add resellers and managed service providers to provide creative, turnkey Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), and Backup as a Service (BaaS) solutions and data management services that are fast, flexible, scalable, highly secure, and cost-effective with predictable pricing and no hidden fees.

