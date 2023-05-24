Vipera Announces Pre-Order Availability for Antminer KS3 (8.3 TH/s) with Potential Daily Earnings of $1870
Vipera Announces Pre-Order Availability of Bitmain Antminer KS3 (8.3 TH/s), Generating $1870 Daily Revenue at 8¢ Electricity Cost! We secured 1500 units.UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
A trusted and authorized distributor of Viperatech, is excited to announce the exclusive pre-order availability of the highly sought-after Bitmain Antminer KS3 (8.3 TH/s) miner. These advanced miners, recommended by Bitmain, have demonstrated the exceptional capability to generate a daily revenue of $1870 while operating at a constant electricity cost of 8 cents per kilowatt-hour.
As an authorized distributor of Bitmain, Vipera is proud to secure 1500 units of the Bitmain Antminer KS3 (8.3 TH/s) exclusively for our valued customers. This limited availability ensures that miners and cryptocurrency enthusiasts can seize the opportunity to be among the first to access this powerful mining equipment.
Renowned for its outstanding performance and energy efficiency, the Bitmain Antminer KS3 (8.3 TH/s) has become the top choice for individuals and organizations aiming to maximize their mining capabilities. Through our partnership with Bitmain, Vipera guarantees that customers receive genuine and high-quality mining equipment that adheres to the rigorous standards set by both Bitmain and Viperatech.
To secure your pre-order for the Bitmain Antminer KS3 (8.3 TH/s) and take advantage of this exclusive opportunity, visit our website at www.viperatech.com The product listing page at https://www.viperatech.com/product/bitmain-antminer-ks3-8-3th/ provides comprehensive information and enables you to place your pre-order quickly and conveniently.
At Viperatech, we are fully committed to delivering exceptional products and services that empower miners to thrive in the competitive cryptocurrency mining industry. As an authorized distributor of Bitmain, our dedication to providing reliable and genuine mining solutions to our customers is further reinforced.
Please note that due to the limited availability of the Bitmain Antminer KS3 (8.3 TH/s) miners, we encourage interested individuals and organizations to act swiftly and secure their pre-orders promptly.
