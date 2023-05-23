Investment of $3.1 million to help local governments promote names of new entities

CANADA, May 23 - NACKAWIC (GNB) – The provincial government will invest $3.1 million to help restructured entities cover the costs associated with marketing and signage to promote their new entity names.

“This is a historic time for our province. We have reimagined New Brunswick for the future,” said Local Government and Local Governance Reform Minister Daniel Allain. “This investment will go a long way towards showcasing the unique features of our communities and support them as they promote themselves and their new names.”

In May 2022, the department announced the list of the proposed names for all 77 local governments and 12 rural districts, which were created through the modernization of the local governance system. The official entities and new local governance structures came into regulation on Jan. 1.

The funding was allocated in the 2023-24 budget as part of the provincial government’s commitment to investing in vibrant and sustainable communities.

“We have worked with communities and supported them from the start,” said Allain. “With this funding, communities will be able to showcase the diverse cultural, historical, and natural attractions, and continue to build our reputation as a great destination in which to live, work, and do business.”

Information on how to access the funding will be shared directly with local governments in the coming days.

