Tactical Footwear Market Size Exceed to Reach $2.9 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 6.2% CAGR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global tactical footwear industry generated $1.6 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $2.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

The global tactical footwear market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as an increase in demand from military & law enforcement agencies, a rise in interest in outdoor activities, and advancements in materials & manufacturing technologies. However, tactical footwear production affects the environment, which in turn, restrains the market growth. Moreover, a rise in investment by major players to deliver quality trademark products to enhance precision, speed, safety, and performance in the field acts as a key driving force of the global tactical footwear market.

They are often fabricated with heavy-duty materials such as leather, nylon, and synthetic fabrics, offering features such as reinforced toe caps, slip-resistant soles, and ankle support. Some models may also be waterproof, insulated for cold weather, or vented for hot climates. The primary purpose of tactical footwear is to provide the wearer with a secure and stable footing, even on rough terrain, while protecting against injuries such as sprains or twists. In addition, they are designed to withstand prolonged use and harsh environmental conditions, making them ideal for those who require durable footwear for high-intensity activities.

Tactical footwear can be used for a variety of applications, including military operations, law enforcement work, hunting, hiking, and outdoor activities. The use of tactical footwear has become increasingly popular among civilians, as more people seek out high-performance footwear for outdoor activities and everyday wear. In 2021, the tactical boots segment accounted for the highest Tactical Footwear Market Share, owing to the fact that tactical boots are intended for operations carried out by military service personnel, public safety workers, industrial & mining workers, security pros, and law enforcement professionals. Furthermore, these footwear offer beneficial features such as weightlessness, slip resistance, flexibility, reliability, breathability, sturdy uppers, and quiet soles, which make them suitable among armed forces, thereby boosting the Tactical Footwear Market Growth.

The boots segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the boots segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global tactical footwear market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Boots are sturdy, strong, and durable, which make them ideal for use in unfavorable conditions such as extreme snowfall and heavy rainfall, which fuel their demand. However, the shoes segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. As they are frequently slick and fashionable, tactical shoes are a popular option for everyday wear. There is something to suit everyone's taste because they are available in a variety of colors and styles.

The men segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end use, the men segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global tactical footwear market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the high demand for quality performance in harsh circumstances while remaining comfortable and agile on the wearer's feet among mens. However, the women segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the rising demand for fitness and healthy lifestyle in social environment among women.

The business-to-business segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on sales channel, business to business segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global tactical footwear market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the high demand for footwear in the armed force and police services. However, online stores is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to easy availability and the benefits such as information about the attributes of the products, time-saving features, and the facility of home delivery provided by online platform.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global tactical footwear market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of key players and the surge in demand from people participating in adventurous activities in the region. However, Europe is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031. The demand for tactical footwear has witnessed an upsurge in Russia and Ukraine as well as in other European countries.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global tactical footwear market. These players have adopted different strategies such as collaborations, merger, partnership and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.