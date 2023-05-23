Air Duct Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2031|Aldes Group, Belimo Holding AG, Breffni Air

One of the major reasons encouraging the increased usage of heating and cooling technology is climate change drives the Air Duct market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The air duct market size was valued at $13.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Air duct system consists of a path for conditioned air to be cooled or heated by the ventilation, heating, and air conditioning (HVAC) system. The air duct system consists of various components such as smoke and fire dampers, vibration isolators, volume control dampers, chimney collars & heads, baffles, termination units, plenums, and air diffusers. The material used in air ducts can be aluminum, galvanized steel, metallic, non-metallic, and others depending on the requirement. In addition, the shape of the air duct can be oval, rectangular, or round.

Increase in health issues associated with deteriorating indoor air quality and rise in environmental concerns are some of the factors contributing significantly to the increased demand for air ducts in buildings. Furthermore, surge in infrastructure development and green building initiatives by various developing and industrialized nations around the world are anticipated to boost the air duct market opportunity. HVAC air duct systems can be found in new airports, hotels, multiplexes, office buildings and fast transportation is expected to surge the air duct market growth.

In addition, increase in number of tall buildings & skyscrapers and rise in construction of commercial & residential buildings fuel the growth of the air duct market. In addition, infrastructural dominance for hotels, restaurants, and other commercial establishments has become a matter of reputation and prestige. This factor coupled with need for better air conditioning facilities has created new opportunities for market growth.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global air duct market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on product type, the metallic segment has dominated the air duct market, in terms of revenue in 2021 and non-metallic is projected to

grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• By end-user industry, the commercial segment has registered highest revenue in 2021.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

• The key players within the global air duct market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand

competitive outlook of the air duct industry.

Top Players:

Aldes Group, Belimo Holding AG, Breffni Air Ltd, Carrier Global Corporation, Centuri Mechanical Systems, Danfoss, DMI Companies, Fabric Air, Hennemuth Metal Fabricators, Honeywell International Inc., Imperia Manufacturing Group, Pinnacle ductwork, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Thermaduct, Thermaflex, Zinger Sheet Metal Co.

