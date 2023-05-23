Submit Release
DHHR to Host Virtual Hiring Event for Positions in Lewis County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host a virtual interviewing event on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, for positions at William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital in Lewis County. 

The event will interview for the positions of Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Health Service Workers, Mental Health Therapists, Social Workers, Food Service Workers, and Housekeepers


Registered Nurses with qualifying applicable experience may be eligible for a special hiring rate of up to $36.87 an hour with a hiring incentive up to $12,781. Licensed Practical Nurses with qualifying applicable experience may be eligible for a special hiring rate starting at $20.27 an hour with a hiring incentive of $7,027. Mental Health Therapists will receive a special hiring rate of $58,500. Food Service Workers will receive a special hiring rate of $12.43 an hour and a hiring incentive of $4,312. Housekeepers will receive a special hiring rate of $12.44 an hour. 

For more information and to register for the event, email DHHRJobs@wv.gov or call 304-558-9118.


Those interested in additional career information are encouraged to visit DHHR’s website. Open positions and events are updated weekly.

