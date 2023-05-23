NCSBN Selects Philip Dickison as New CEO

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN®) Board of Directors (BOD), has named Philip Dickison, PhD, RN, to succeed retiring CEO David Benton. Dickison assumes duties as CEO on Oct. 1, 2023.

Dickison currently serves as NCSBN’s chief operating officer (COO), a post he has held since 2017. In that capacity, he has traveled extensively representing NCSBN across the globe. He has nearly four decades of experience in organizational leadership, strategic planning and not-for-profit business operations working with government regulatory bodies, licensure testing and educational institutions both nationally and internationally. Prior to his appointment as COO, he served NCSBN chief officer, examinations, for seven years.

A prolific researcher, with a PhD in Quantitative Research, Evaluation and Measurement, Dickison recently shepherded the launch of the groundbreaking Next Generation NCLEX® Examinations, an enhancement of the world’s premier licensure examinations. His profound knowledge and experience in testing have made him a renowned leader in the world of psychometrics and an in-demand speaker on the subject.

“Although we conducted a global search, it was Philip’s wide-ranging expertise, experience and passion for public protection that clearly rose to the top,” comments NCSBN BOD President Jay Douglas, MSM, RN, CSAC, FRE. “We are confident he is the right person at the right time for our organization and excited to see how his vision and leadership will further our past successes and advance the innovative work we are currently undertaking.”

Dickison is a registered nurse with lifelong dedication to patient care. Active in the certification and licensure community for more than 30 years, prior to joining NCSBN in 2010, Dickison was director of health professions testing at Elsevier, Inc. and associate director at the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians. He also served 11 years in the United States Air Force as an emergency medical technician (EMT), paramedic, and a Medical Service Specialist, serving as an instructor and military medic in support of Operation Desert Storm.

About NCSBN

Empowering and supporting nursing regulators across the world in their mandate to protect the public, NCSBN is an independent, not-for-profit organization. As a global leader in regulatory excellence, NCSBN champions regulatory solutions to borderless health care delivery, agile regulatory systems and nurses practicing to the full scope of their education, experience and expertise. A world leader in test development and administration, NCSBN’s NCLEX® Exams are internationally recognized as the preeminent nursing examinations.

NCSBN’s membership is comprised of the nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) in the 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories. There are five exam user members and 25 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

