Capstone Partners Elevates Senior Talent to Key Leadership Roles

BOSTON, MA, U.S., May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Capstone Partners, a leading middle market investment banking firm, has made key additions to its executive leadership team to support ongoing growth initiatives. The firm is pleased to announce the appointment of three senior executives to essential leadership positions including Chief Operating Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, and Head of Investment Banking.

The appointments follow a series of recent promotions and recruitment drives across the firm and align with growth initiatives being pursued since the firm’s merger with Huntington National Bank last year.

Olivia Ferris has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. She began her career as a Business Development Intern in 2011 and has spent her entire career ascending the ranks internally. Throughout her tenure, Ferris has performed a wide range of investment banking, business development, and operational duties—most recently serving as Director of Strategy & Operations. She played a key role in both the execution and post-merger integration of the combination of Headwaters MB and Capstone in 2018 and its subsequent, transformational sale to Huntington National Bank in 2022. Additionally, she notably serves as a Board Member of IMAP, an international partnership of middle market investment banks, and was named an Emerging Leader by the M&A Advisor in 2019. Throughout her various leadership positions, she has played a critical role in communicating, executing, and sustaining the firm’s strategic priorities and the growth of the firm’s leading-edge technology and data analytics team to move the vision of the organization forward. As she takes over the role of Chief Operating Officer, she will be responsible for the firm's deal origination functions, growth strategy, corporate governance, and corporate development.

Shannon Cullen has been promoted to Chief Administrative Officer. With nearly 20 years dedicated to the firm as one of its original employees, Cullen played an instrumental role in establishing the firm alongside Founder John Ferrara, building out essential marketing and operational processes and standards. Prior to Capstone’s acquisition of Headwaters MB in 2018, during which she led key integration efforts, Cullen oversaw all operational and support functions for Capstone—including oversight of HR, Office Administration, Marketing & Research, and Event Planning. Later, she transitioned to Head of HR & Administration, narrowing her focus on the firm’s core human resources operations, including overseeing the firms various training programs and events. She has consistently worked to deliver a differentiated “Capstone experience” for all employees through her commitment to corporate training and career management programs, while also reinforcing a values-based culture. In her new role, she will lead the firm's core human resources and administrative operations and will be responsible for enhancing the Capstone experience for all employees.

Paul Janson has been appointed Head of Investment Banking. Alongside nearly 20 years of management duties within the firm, Janson has simultaneously built an exceptional track record in investment banking advisory—closing over 35 transactions and winning numerous awards, including the most recent “Growth Equity Deal of the Year” from the Global M&A Network. His deep operational background combined with investment banking and corporate finance expertise has equipped him to serve middle market business owners with invaluable, personalized advice. He provides support on hundreds of pitches and transactions of all sizes due to his unique viewpoint and exceptional negotiating skillset.

Additionally, Janson is passionate about mentoring junior professionals across the firm—notably defining a blueprint for enterprising bankers and establishing internal best practices for career growth. He also institutionalized and leads the firm's Investment Banking Committee, strengthening partnership across all groups. In his new role, he will oversee all aspects of the firm's investment banking activity, monitoring sector coverage and business development guidelines, and managing the cohort of industry group and service line heads to align collaboration across all functions. Janson has extensive management experience having previously served as Capstone’s Chief Operating Officer and holding similar C-Suite positions at Camiant and Worldbridge.

Commenting on the recent promotions, John Ferrara, Capstone’s Founder & President, said, “These three individuals are at the core of Capstone—operationally and culturally. They have each been instrumental in the success of the firm, its services, and its professionals to date and there is no doubt that they will continue to be key contributors to our future growth.”

These appointments mark a significant milestone for Capstone as it continues to grow and expand its services. The company's commitment to excellence and its ability to attract and retain top talent will enable it to maintain its position as a leading investment banking firm in the middle market.

ABOUT CAPSTONE PARTNERS

For over 20 years, the firm has been a trusted advisor to leading middle market companies, offering a fully integrated range of investment banking and financial advisory services uniquely tailored to help owners, investors, and creditors through each stage of the company's lifecycle. Capstone's services include M&A advisory, debt and equity placement, corporate restructuring, special situations, valuation and fairness opinions, and financial advisory services. Headquartered in Boston, the firm has 175+ professionals across the U.S. With 12 dedicated industry groups, Capstone delivers sector-specific expertise through large, cross-functional teams. Capstone is a subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN). For more information, visit www.capstonepartners.com.

