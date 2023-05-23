Sports Nutrition Market Global Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Analysis and Future Prospects

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in number of competitive sporting events and leagues around the world and rising demand for sports stars in advertising and marketing for various brand

Sports Nutrition Market Size – USD 39.91 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.4%, Market Trends – Increasing number of sports nutrition brands.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sports nutrition market size was USD 39.91 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in number of competitive sporting events and leagues around the world and rising demand for sports stars in advertising and marketing for various brands and products is further supporting demand for sports nutrition products and supplements and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

After 135 years since the founding of the first professional sports league in the USA, professional sports leagues finally made their way to countries like India. There are currently more than 12 national professional sports leagues in India, each at a distinct stage of development. The IPL is the oldest of all the national professional sports leagues in India. NBA, MLB, and the NFL are the three most profitable sports. among the top 11 lucrative professional leagues worldwide.

Sports nutrition plays a vital role in optimizing athletic performance and enhancing overall physical well-being. By strategically balancing macronutrients such as carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, athletes can fuel their bodies efficiently, promote muscle growth and repair, and support optimal energy levels. Additionally, proper hydration, vitamin and mineral intake, and timing of meals are crucial factors that contribute to athletic success. Whether it's pre-workout fueling, post-workout recovery, or maintaining a healthy body composition, sports nutrition empowers athletes to unlock their full potential and reach their performance goals.

Want to learn more on the Sports Nutrition market growth? Request for a Sample now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1191

The research has been based mainly on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered from specialist sources about the Sports Nutrition market from 2022 to 2030. The report’s section on the competition landscape offers a detailed analysis of the market shares of the top Sports Nutrition industry players.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Abbott., The Simply Good Foods Co., PepsiCo, Clif Bar & Company., MusclePharm Corporation., Nestlé Health Science, Post Holdings, Inc., BA Sports Nutrition, Llc. (The Coca-Cola Company.), and CSN Supplements

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1191

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 30 April 2021, Nestle acquired the core brands of The Bountiful Company for USD 5.75 billion. Along with the company's US private label division, the deal also includes high-growth brands such as Nature's Bounty, Solgar, Osteo Bi-Flex, and Puritan's Pride. The purchase excludes the active nutrition and sports nutrition brands Pure Protein, Body Fortress, and MET-Rx, together with Dr.Organic and the Canadian over-the-counter (OTC) business, which do not add to the portfolio of Nestlé Health Science.

The protein supplements segment revenue is expected to account for the largest share over the forecast period. The smallest components that makeup proteins are amino acids. Amino acids are used by the body to make muscle, and other essential body proteins required for the immune system, and to regulate a variety of biological functions. Consumption of protein supplements helps sportspersons and athletes in muscle building and improves performance.

The post-workout segment accounted for a larger market share in 2021. After exercise, eating the correct nutrients helps speed up the body's recovery. Protein needs for adults range from 0.14 to 0.23 grams per pound of body weight. Growing demand for nutritional supplements post-workout can further contribute to the revenue growth of the segment.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Sports Nutrition market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Read more on the global Sports Nutrition market report here@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sports-nutrition-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Sports Nutrition based on product type, application, formulation, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Protein Supplements

Vitamins & Minerals Supplements

Probiotics Supplements

Omega-3-Fatty Acids Supplements

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Pre-workout

Post-workout

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Liquid

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Online

Offline

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Sports Nutrition market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2022-2030?

What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?



What is the end user perception toward?

How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?



What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?



What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

Buy Now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1191

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Emergen Research:

Microarray Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/microarray-market

GPS Tracking Device Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gps-tracking-device-market

Smart and Solar Flower Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-and-solar-flower-market

Emergency Lighting Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/emergency-lighting-market

Shared Satellite Services Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/shared-satellite-services-market

Photovoltaic Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/photovoltaic-market

White Spirit Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/white-spirit-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.