SAVE FOR YOUR CHILD'S FUTURE WITH INVEST529’S “SAVE $50, GET $50” OFFER

Open a New Education Savings Account by May 31 and Get a Bonus Contribution

/EIN News/ -- Richmond, Va., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cost of higher education is on the rise, and Invest529 is helping families across the country take the first step toward saving for their children’s future this month with its “Save $50, Get $50” offer.

To qualify for the “Save $50, Get $50” offer for yourself or a loved one, open a new Invest529 account by May 31, 2023, establish a recurring bank debit, and contribute $50 or more.

May 29 is recognized nationally as 529 Day, a chance to remind people of how important it is to plan for a loved one’s higher education costs and to raise awareness of the benefits 529 plans offer in helping individuals and families save.

“Putting a child through college is one of the largest financial stressors a family will ever face,” said Mary Morris, CEO of Virginia529, which administers Invest529. “But we’ve seen time and time again the relief families experience when they save early and save often. We hope that offering the $50 match will be a small step forward for families on their path to education savings success.”

Visit Virginia529.com for more information about Virginia529 and to read the promotion’s official terms and conditions.

About Virginia529:

Virginia529 makes education more accessible and affordable for families and individuals. With more than $89 billion in assets under management and 3 million accounts as of April 30, 2023, Virginia529 is the largest 529 plan available. Two flexible, affordable, tax-advantaged programs–Invest529SM and CollegeAmerica®–and early commitment scholarship program SOAR Virginia® --assist students of any age in reaching their higher education goals. For more information on Virginia529’s college savings options, visit Virginia529.com or call 1-888-567-0540 to obtain program materials. These include information on Virginia529 programs, investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other important information; read and consider them carefully before investing. All investments are subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. Virginia529 encourages prospective participants to seek the advice of a professional concerning any financial, tax or legal implications related to opening an account. For residents of states other than Virginia: before investing, you should consider whether your or the beneficiary’s home state offers any state tax or other state benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds, and protections from creditors that are only available for investments in that state’s qualified tuition program. ©2023 Virginia College Savings Plan. All Rights Reserved.

