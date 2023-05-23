Upcycled Denim Products Market Exceed To Reach $838.6 Million by 2031 Growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031

Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Upcycled Denim Products Market," The upcycled denim products market size was valued at $392.50 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $838.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Upcycled denim products include apparel, home goods, and other products. Upcycled denim products are made up of existing fabric and turning it into new denim products, by changing it completely. There are different types of upcycled denim products such as jackets, jeans, bags, mats, pouches, rugs, and other products offered by the manufacturers in the market. With the growing fashion trend of recycled and upcycled denim products among consumers, the key manufacturers in the market are focusing on the upcycling project to cater to the increasing demand for upcycled denim products.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global upcycled denim products market based on Product Type, Price Point, Distribution Channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the home goods segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global upcycled denim products market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the apparel segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on price point, the mass segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global upcycled denim products market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the premium segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global upcycled denim products market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online retail segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the global upcycled denim products market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global upcycled denim products market analyzed in the research include Souravi Enterprises, Industry of All Nations, ReChakr Solutions Private Limited, E.L.V. Denim Limited, blue milano s.r.l., NV Group Private Limited., ROSTAING, Zero Waste Daniel, Raw Materials Amsterdam, Redone LLC., EB Denim, Ruda Patrice, Remu Apparel, DenimX B.V., Use Me Works.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global upcycled denim products market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.