Geosynthetics Market Assessing the Competition: Latest Research Report on Top Manufacturers and Their Market Strategies

The geomembranes segment accounted for around two-fifths of the global geosynthetics market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The geomembranes segment accounted for around two-fifths of the global geosynthetics market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030, due to its extensive use in various end use applications. The geogrids segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, garnered the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global geosynthetics market. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. This is because factors such as rising construction and infrastructural developments in China and India have increased the demand for geosynthetics in the province.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the geosynthetics market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

The water/wastewater management segment contributed to around two-fifths of the global geosynthetics market revenue in 2020, and is projected to dominate by 2030. This is attributed to the fact that the demand for wastewater is more likely to increase in the future owing to increasing population and industrialization. The energy segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2030. As renewable energy sites expand across the globe, the demand for geosynthetics is also expected to increase to a significant extent. This factor propels the segment growth.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players AGRU, Freudenberg Group, HUESKER Group, Maccaferri S.p.A., NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, PRS Geo-Technologies, Schouw & Co., Solmax, TENAX Group, and Tensar International Corporation. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

Rise in demand for geosynthetics in the transportation and energy sector and cost-effectiveness of the product drive the growth of the global geosynthetics market. On the other hand, volatility in petrochemical prices restrains the growth to some extent. However, surge in demand for sustainable products in developing economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the geosynthetics market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

According to the report, the global geosynthetics industry was estimated at $13.2 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $37.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030.

