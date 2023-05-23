New Bereavement Books for Children Helps Kids Process the Death of a Loved One

Grief Resource for Children Coming Soon from Palmetto Publishing

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, SC, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Jake’s dad passes away, he feels emotions. A lot of emotions. He knows he’s supposed to be sad—and he is—but some things in life are starting to make him smile again.

He starts to wonder… is that okay? Can he be both happy and sad?

In her new nonfiction children’s book Pockets Full of Feelings: A Child’s Grief Journey, certified grief counselor Denise Paul provides children and parents or guardians with the space to talk openly about “big” feelings after the death of someone special. Her book offers insightful tips for managing one’s emotional state and expectations throughout the grief process.

Written specifically to help children understand that having mixed emotions is not only okay—it’s completely natural—Pockets Full of Feelings serves as a supportive guide for helping children sort through their complex feelings after the loss of a loved one.

Pockets Full of Feelings: A Child's Grief Journey is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

Facebook: Denise Paul

Instagram: @denisepaul22

About the Author:

Denise Paul is a Certified Grief Counselor who specializes in working with children who have experienced the death of someone they loved. She holds a Master of Arts degree in Counseling Psychology, a Certification in Elementary School Counseling, and a Certification in Death and Grief Studies. For many years, she served as the Group Specialist at a center for grieving children in a suburb of Philadelphia, where she designed programs and facilitated grief support groups for children of all ages. Her love of children and her passion for helping them heal makes this Denise’s ministry, rather than her work. Her favorite children are her four grandchildren, whom she loves to the Moon and back!

