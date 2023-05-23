The First Automechanic Application QuickMechs Launches for Businesses

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quickmechs breaks into the United States with the perfect free automotive technology solution for both auto service providers and car owners. It’s a must-have tool for everyone in the automotive industry.



Quickmechs has created an ecosystem where auto service providers and car owners can easily connect and satisfy their business or auto needs.

As an auto service provider you get to List your shop , share reviews of satisfied customers, and increase your shop visibility. In other words showcase your service or products with a friendly user interface, and precisely target your ideal customers which helps you do away with the fruitless generic advertising.

As a car owner, you can easily find and book trusted auto service providers that are closer to your location. That’s not all, with Quickmechs you can connect with certified service providers that work on specific vehicle brand related issues. For example an Audi vehicle will be tailored to a certified Audi technician. You can view ratings and reviews from other car owners concerning trusted service providers. You can also list your used auto products or spare parts for sale on the application.

According to the CEO of Quickmechs, Ayobami Akanbi, the application can transform the automotive industry.

“We're excited to launch Quickmechs and bring our cutting-edge application to the automotive industry," he said.

"We've designed this platform to help mechanics and vendors streamline their processes, increase visibility, and grow their businesses all within our mobile and web application.”

We want the Quickmechs community to know that they are not alone in their pursuit of excellence in their auto business journey or their car ownership journey. We also want the service providers to be aware that we take their growth personally, and we are here to help them unlock their business potential, expand their customer base and elevate their earning power for free.

The CEO further stated that “the application is more than just a platform but a community of like-minded individuals who are passionate about the automotive industry. We're committed to providing exceptional customer support and building lasting relationships with our users.”

“We're excited to be a part of your growth and we can't wait to see what our users will achieve," said the CEO.

Signing up to be part of the QuickMechs ecosystem is a business need not a want. Get started today and witness transformation in your business.

Quickmechs is now available on Android and iOS for mechanics, Tire shop, Body work specialist, Tow truck, Car Ac specialist, sparepart dealers and car owners to sign up and start using today. For more information, visit [ Quickmechs ].

About Quickmechs

Quickmechs is a leading provider of automotive technology solutions. Its innovative application is designed to help mechanics and vendors streamline their processes, increase visibility, and grow their businesses. With a user-friendly interface and robust security features, Quickmechs is a trusted partner for businesses and users of all sizes.





Contact Information Email: Contact@quickmechs.com Website: www.quickmechs.com