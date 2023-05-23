Landmark Vineyards Awards Over $60,000 to Local Nonprofits and Schools Through Community Grants Program

Grants Provide Youth Programs, Social Services, and Community Initiatives with Critical Financial Assistance and Educational Resources

/EIN News/ -- SONOMA, Calif., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Vineyards announced its 2023 Community Grants recipients, which include 8 nonprofit organizations in California’s Russian River Valley and Sonoma Valley. The Landmark Community Grants program will award a total of $60,500 in the 2023 grant period, of which $15,000 has been directed towards supporting K–12 schools in the community. Since its founding in 2014, the Landmark Community Grants program has funded over 125 projects and supported over 109 teachers and 46 schools, totaling nearly $700,000.



“At Landmark Vineyards, we’re driven to support local leaders working to serve the needs of our community. It’s humbling to assist a diverse spectrum of organizations and annually offer resources to benefit the community directly,” said Molly Scott, Director of Grower and Community Relations at Landmark. “Our Community Grants Program was established to drive meaningful change. We’re proud to collaborate with dedicated leaders who work tirelessly to make substantial efforts to benefit the Sonoma community.”

The Landmark Community Grants Program invests in local schools to provide wide-ranging support for teachers to fund projects and initiatives that help students learn and thrive. The program allows local teachers to create classroom and school environments ideal for learning and development and helps Sonoma County students reach their full potential through funding musical instruments to graphing calculators to innovative field trips.

In addition to funding schools, other Landmark Community Grant beneficiaries include organizations that provide transitional social services, programs to empower youth, and other services that strive to make rural communities of Sonoma County a more equitable place to live, work and play.

“This grant from Landmark is a reflection of the community investment needed to support women and children as they climb out of domestic violence and the havoc it can wreak on the lives it touches,” said Cristina Larsen, Grants Manager of Living Room Center inc. “With these funds the women and children of Sonoma Valley and the Russian River Valley that The Living Room serves will be connected with an emergency lifeline of hotel, transportation and untraceable phones immediately while longer term solutions can be established.”

Some of the 2023 grant recipients include:

Conservation Corps North Bay : A career pathways program providing young adults with opportunities through paid work, education, civic engagement, and leadership





Grant recipients are selected by a committee of employees who volunteer to identify organizations that offer far-reaching and dynamic resources for the local community.

For more information, please visit Landmark Community Grants. To learn more about The Wonderful Company’s ongoing CSR efforts, please visit https://csr.wonderful.com.

About Landmark Vineyards:

Nestled at the base of the Mayacamas Mountain Range in the Sonoma Valley, Landmark® Vineyards epitomizes the rustic grace and beauty of Sonoma County. Since 1974, Landmark has been dedicated to producing handcrafted, ultra-premium Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, sourcing grapes from unique vineyard sites throughout California to create rich, balanced wines. Its Hop Kiln Estate is a registered California Historical Landmark and expands Landmark Vineyards’ presence with two tasting rooms and properties in Sonoma and the Russian River Valley. Their signature wine, the Overlook Chardonnay, has appeared on The Wine Spectator Top 100 list seven times. Landmark’s wines may be purchased via select wine shops and restaurants, or directly from Landmark’s Tasting Room, online store, or through membership in the Wine Society. To discover more about Landmark’s remarkable approach to winemaking, visit Landmark Vineyards. To learn more about our Corporate Social Responsibility work, visit https://csr.wonderful.com/.

