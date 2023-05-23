AUDIENCEX and Boxed Water™ Promote Sustainability in Digital Advertising

Creative and Technology Centered Around Sustainability Drive Performance in Campaigns

/EIN News/ -- MARINA DEL REY, Calif., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUDIENCEX, the AI-enabled digital advertising partner built to optimize real-time campaign performance for brands and agencies, is proud to announce their ongoing collaboration with client Boxed Water™ on actively working towards greater sustainability in digital marketing. It has been estimated that the digital advertising industry creates up to 3.5% of global greenhouse gases every year, driving an urgent need to reduce this impact wherever possible - a need which has been embraced by these two purpose-driven companies. The collaboration serves up compelling creative assets highlighting the sustainable benefits of Boxed Water™ to a naturally receptive audience, avoiding energy and emissions that can be incurred with the mass data transfer of ads.



Boxed Water™ is a rapidly growing business centered around industry-leading sustainability, offering purified water in recyclable, refillable, BPA-free packaging that is 92% plant-based (the most renewable package in the water aisle). Boxed Water™ cartons promote sustainability from the source, using water that is closer to consumer destinations, as well as packaging and shipping designed to maximize efficiency and minimize environmental impact. The top selling 500 ml cartons are certified CarbonNeutral® by Climate Impact Partners.

AUDIENCEX provides full-service digital advertising solutions, with omnichannel media access, holistic strategy and advanced data science to drive results for clients. Centered around purpose as a driving force, the company leverages best-in-class technology to power advanced campaigns that deliver on performance while prioritizing principles with innovative solutions including AXVS, their sustainability-focused adaptive video streaming solution, and AXi, an AI-enabled suite of predictive analytics and data science tools built to put privacy first.

Throughout Boxed Water™ campaigns developed by AUDIENCEX’s creative team, from always-on brand creative to campaigns featuring the brand’s newest products - Jurassic World-inspired cartons, informative messaging educates the consumer about sustainability issues while contextualizing the brand’s products and how they reduce the carbon footprint. In interactive, high impact creative formats, this messaging actively engages the consumer, ensuring that not only do they retain the product information but the purpose behind it.

With AXVS, brand video creative centers sustainability beyond the messaging itself, measurably decreasing the carbon impact of serving the ads themselves. This adaptive streaming technology decreases data waste in serving video content within ad units, ensuring both a faster, more efficient ad is served to the user, and that the carbon impact of the data transfer itself is significantly reduced.

By leveraging privacy-safe AXi tools such as predictive analytics and custom audience modeling, ads are served across all formats and channels to the audiences most likely to engage with them. While this clearly improves campaign performance, it also further reduces the carbon impact of the campaign by avoiding energy and emissions that can be incurred with the mass data transfer of broad, inefficient media placements.

“Our team is incredibly proud of the work that we’ve been able to accomplish with Boxed Water™,” said Danielle Gale, VP of Strategy at AUDIENCEX. “The shared values between our companies are deeply meaningful to us, and the opportunity to collaborate with a brand intrinsically built around sustainability is one that we do not take for granted. We look forward to continuing to work with them, as well as all of our clients, as we develop new solutions and forge new partnerships in our ongoing efforts to further the cause of sustainability both within our industry and beyond.”

“We are thrilled with the creative campaigns the AUDIENCEX team has developed. Leveraging their digital expertise has allowed us to reach more robust audiences, sharing our sustainable message across the nation,” said Kavita Shah, VP of Marketing at Boxed Water™.

As all industries must work toward greater sustainability for the future of our shared world, it is the hope of both companies, their leadership and team members, that they can help be a part of driving broader solutions. If you’d like to learn more about Boxed Water™, their products and sustainability initiatives, please visit https://boxedwaterisbetter.com/ . To learn more about AUDIENCEX and how you can take an authentically purpose-driven approach to your digital advertising, please visit https://audiencex.com/ .

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is an AI-enabled, performance-first programmatic advertising partner built to deliver results for challenger brands and independent agencies. Their expert teams deploy holistic strategies throughout the digital ecosystem, engaging the right audiences with predictive analytics, custom algorithms and automated optimization to drive scalable performance throughout the purchase funnel, across channels and devices. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Deloitte, Inc., The Financial Times and the Los Angeles Business Journal for the past four years, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates in offices throughout North America, including New York, Dallas, Miami, and Seattle. For more information, visit https://audiencex.com/ or email hello@audiencex.com .

About Boxed Water™

Boxed Water™ was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. This year, Boxed Water™ became the most sustainable brand on the market, at 92 percent plant based with their packaging and new plant-based cap. All of Boxed Water’s cartons source paper from trees in well-managed forests – where new trees are continuously planted to replace the ones harvested – and are shipped flat to reduce the number of trucks required for transportation. Boxed Water™ also fills water close to the source and the consumer to reduce its carbon footprint, and all cartons are 100% recyclable, refillable, and BPA free. Boxed Water™ is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation, One Tree Planted, and Ocean Blue Project. The simple act of choosing Boxed Water™ is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water™ is headquartered in Holland, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah.





