CGS to Keynote VRARA Forum on Creating a Connected Workplace and Accelerating Digital Transformation with Extended Reality (XR)

Enterprise Learning and XR Leaders Will Discuss the Transformative Nature of Integrating XR with Other Next-Gen Technologies

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS , a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning, and outsourcing services, announced that its keynote at the VRARA Enterprise & Training Forum , on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, will address the business opportunity of combining XR with other next-generation technologies. To illustrate this, especially for those new to enterprise-level XR, the presentation will introduce Immersive Learning as a Service (ILaaS™) and describe how it removes barriers for enterprise organizations as they deploy and scale learning experiences with the support of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). The keynote will also showcase LaunchpadXR™, a framework designed for companies new to XR, which is wrapped around the ILaaS solution to help accelerate its adoption and integration.



How Integrated XR is Creating a Connected Workplace and Driving Digital Transformation will be presented by Doug Stephen, President of Enterprise Learning and XR at CGS, and Adam Shah of VMG Connect . Their remarks will educate audiences about the fast-growing market for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) and how these technologies are driving digital transformation in the workplace and improved productivity.

“We’re on the precipice of extraordinary changes in how businesses leverage the best in their human capital through support by advancement in extended reality, the Internet of Things, and ChatGPT”, said Doug Stephen, President of Enterprise Learning and XR at CGS. “For any business leader interested in understanding how this race for innovation can positively impact your business and its people, I strongly encourage you to attend this session.”

Participants will also learn how implementing Immersive Learning as a Service (ILaaS) removes barriers for enterprise organizations as they strategize, launch, deploy and scale learning experiences with virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR).

The keynote takes place between 10:55 AM-11:15 AM. Click here to register.

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. TeamworkAR, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Computer Generated Solutions Canada Ltd. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @LearningCGS and on LinkedIn.

TeamworkAR: Make Everyone a Genius™

TeamworkAR is a platform that brings real-time digital transformation to on-the-job training, learning and support for any company, anywhere. From knowledge capture and transfer to collaborating with and assisting workers across skill levels, our goal is to make everyone a genius. By moving your workforce from a training room to real-world work in days rather than weeks, TeamworkAR increases productivity and success. Enhancing your own custom content through augmented reality, you can change how work gets done — for better.

With over 35 years expertise providing award-winning custom learning and development solutions for dozens of Fortune 500 companies including McDonald’s, Comcast, Toshiba, Medtronic and Maersk, CGS is a trusted partner in aligning learning strategy to measurable business results.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Escalate PR for CGS

cgs@escalatepr.com

Mark D. Tullio

mtullio@cgsinc.com