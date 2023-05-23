New AMD Ryzen™ 7020 C-Series Processors Bring Fast Performance, Longer Battery Life, and Advanced RDNA™ 2 Graphics to Chromebook Users

AMD Ryzen and Athlon™ 7020 C-Series processors coming to personal and professional Chromebooks from ASUS and Dell in Q2 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the new lineup of AMD Ryzen and Athlon 7020 C-Series processors, bringing modern performance and technologies to everyday Chromebooks. With speeds of up to 4.3 GHz, up to four cores and eight threads built on proven "Zen 2" architecture, and powerful AMD RDNA™ 2 integrated graphics, these processors are engineered to deliver fast and responsive performance for modern productivity, video conferencing, learning apps, and streaming applications.1



Built for Efficiency, Performance, and Protection

Built on advanced 6nm technology, AMD Ryzen and Athlon 7020 C-Series processors enable excellent power efficiency with up to 19.5 hours of expected battery life on Athlon Silver 7120C processors2 and up to 17 hours of expected battery life on Ryzen 3 7320C processors so Chromebook users can browse, work, and learn unplugged.3 Meant for productivity and multitasking workloads common to educational and front-line workloads, AMD Ryzen™ and Athlon™ 7020 C-Series processors are designed to run faster and longer than previous ChromeOS processors.

“Our Ryzen 7020 C-Series processors continue to redefine performance for everyday Chromebooks,” said Jason Banta, corporate vice president and general manager, Client OEM, AMD. “Whether you’re a student using learning apps or a professional who needs a streamlined computing solution for productivity, you can expect uncompromised performance and excellent battery life, delivering a seamless experience overall.”

Modern Capability and Connectivity

AMD Ryzen and Athlon 7020 C-Series processors offer up to four high performance cores, eight threads and up to 4.3 GHz boost.1 The AMD Ryzen™ 3 7320C processor delivers 1.6 times higher average performance across tested workloads than the previous generation mainstream Ryzen processor-powered Chromebooks4 and delivers a 15% performance advantage5 than the competition with up to 3.5 hours longer battery life.6 Meanwhile the AMD Athlon Silver 7120C processer offers 1.8 times higher average performance uplift compared to a competing ARM-based device.7 Modern features and connectivity include high speed LPDDR5 memory and compatibility with the latest wireless technologies like Wi-Fi® 6 and Bluetooth® 5.2.8 Integrated AMD Radeon™ 610M graphics also support up to three external 4K displays for high-resolution streaming.

"We've been impressed with the combination of raw power and efficiency AMD has brought to a variety of Chromebooks," said John Solomon, vice president and general manager of ChromeOS at Google. "We're excited for AMD’s 7020 C-Series processors to continue that excellent track record. As the number of apps, new features, and hardware on ChromeOS continues to grow, we count on AMD's chips to provide our users a smooth and reliable experience, all while keeping their data and privacy safe."

Model Cores / Threads Base/Boost Frequency1 Total Cache (MB) TDP (Watts) GPU Model AMD Ryzen™ 5 7520C 4/8 2.8 / Up to 4.3 GHz 6MB 15W AMD Radeon™ 610M AMD Ryzen™ 3 7320C 4/8 2.4 / Up to 4.1 GHz 6MB 15W AMD Radeon™ 610M AMD Athlon™ Gold 7220C 2/4 2.4 / Up to 3.7 GHz 5MB 15W AMD Radeon™ 610M AMD Athlon™ Silver 7120C 2/2 2.4 / Up to 3.5 GHz 3MB 15W AMD Radeon™ 610M

Chromebook systems featuring Ryzen and Athlon 7020 C-Series processors are expected to be available from global OEM partners including ASUS and Dell beginning in Q2 2023.

“Our team at ASUS is looking forward to releasing new laptops featuring Ryzen 7020 C-Series processors in the coming months,” said Head of ASUS Global Commercial marketing, Eunice Chou. “We are thrilled to release ASUS Chromebook CM34 Flip that delivers the perfect balance of performance, productivity and reliability to meet the demanding needs of the everyday consumer and working professionals.”

Supporting Resources

Learn more about AMD Ryzen 7020 C-Series and Athlon 7020 C-Series processors here

Learn more about AMD Ryzen 7020 C-Series and Athlon 7020 C-Series Enterprise processors here

1 Max boost for AMD Ryzen processors is the maximum frequency achievable by a single core on the processor running a bursty single-threaded workload. Max boost will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to the following: thermal paste; system cooling; motherboard design and BIOS; the latest AMD chipset driver; and the latest OS updates. GD-150

2 Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of 04/25/2023 using the crXPRT battery life test. System configuration for MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor: Acer Chromebook Spin 513, 13.5" display, 4865 mAh battery, integrated graphics, ChromeOS. System configuration for MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor: IP Slim 3 Chrome 14M868, 14" display, 47Wh battery, integrated graphics, ChromeOS. System configuration for Intel Core i3-N305: HP Chromebook MT7921, 15.6" display, 58 Wh battery, integrated Intel UHD graphics, ChromeOS. Chromebook manufacturers may vary configurations yielding different results. Performance may vary. Actual battery life will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to, product configuration and usage, software, operating conditions, wireless functionality, power management settings, screen brightness and other factors. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and use. MDNC-9

3 Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of 04/25/2023 on a Dell Latitude Chromebook 3445 configured with an AMD Ryzen™ 3 7320C CPU, integrated Radeon graphics, 8GB RAM, 128GB EmmC storage, ChromeOS and a 54WHr battery, using the crXPRT battery life test. Chromebook manufacturers may vary configurations yielding different results. Performance may vary. Actual battery life will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to, product configuration and usage, software, operating conditions, wireless functionality, power management settings, screen brightness and other factors. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and use. MDNC-2

4 Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of 04/27/2023 using the following benchmarks: Geekbench v5, Web-GL Aquarium 15000 Fish, crXPRT 2, WebXPRT3, Speedometer 2.0, Kraken 1.1. AMD™ Ryzen 3 7320C system configuration: Dell Latitude Chromebook 3445, integrated Radeon graphics, 8GB DDR5x RAM, eMMC storage, ChromeOS, 54WHr battery. System configuration for Mediatek Ryzen 3 3250C: Asus Chromebook Flip CM5, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 64GB eMMC storage, integrated Radeon GPU, Chrome OS. Results may vary. MDNC-4

5 Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of 04/27/2023 using the following benchmarks: PCMARK Photo Editing, CrXPRT 2 Performance, PCMARK Work 3.0, Motion Mark 1.2, WebXPRT3, Kraken 1.1, and PCMARK Video Editing. System configuration for AMD™ Ryzen 3 7320C: Dell Latitude Chromebook 3445, integrated Radeon graphics, 8GB DDR5x RAM, eMMC storage, Chrome OS, 54WHr battery. System configuration for Intel Core i3-N305: HP Chromebook MT7921, 8GB LPDDR5 4800 RAM, integrated Intel UHD graphics, 128 GB UFS storage, ChromeOS. Results may vary. MDNC-6

6 Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of 04/25/2023 using the crXPRT battery life test. The class is defined as processors designed for entry-level to mid-tier Chromebooks. System configuration for AMD Ryzen™ 3 7320C processor: Dell Latitude Chromebook 3445, 15" display, integrated Radeon graphics, ChromeOS, 54WHr battery. System configuration for MediaTek Kompanio 1380: HP Slim 3 Chrome 14M868, 14" display, 47Wh battery, integrated graphics, ChromeOS. System configuration for Intel Core i3-N305: HP Chromebook MT7921, 15.6" display, 58 Wh battery, integrated Intel UHD graphics, ChromeOS. Chromebook manufacturers may vary configurations yielding different results. Performance may vary. Actual battery life will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to, product configuration and usage, software, operating conditions, wireless functionality, power management settings, screen brightness and other factors. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and use. MDNC-10

7 Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of 04/27/2023 using the following benchmarks: Web-GL Aquarium 15000 Fish, Motion Mark, PCMARK Work, Speedometer, PCMARK Video Editing Geekbench v5, and WebXPRT3. AMD Athlon™ Silver 7120C CPU system configuration: Dell Latitude Chromebook 3445, integrated Radeon graphics, 4GB RAM, 128GB EmmC storage, ChromeOS, 54WHr battery. System configuration for Mediatek Kompanio 520: Lenovo IP Slim 3 Chrome 14M868, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB eMMC storage, ARM Mali-G52 2EE MC2 GPU, ChromeOS. Results may vary. MDNC-3

8 Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.0 availability varies by laptop manufacturer and are system configuration dependent. Check with your laptop manufacturer for compatibility information. GD-149