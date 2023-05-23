Carahsoft Launches CMMC Sales Desk to Enable Defense Industrial Base With CMMC Compliance

The Carahsoft CMMC Sales Desk empowers Carahsoft vendors, resellers and managed services providers to accelerate their Defense Industrial Base clients' compliance with CMMC requirements

RESTON, Va., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced the launch of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Sales Desk to enable vendors in the Carahsoft ecosystem to better market and sell their CMMC capabilities to the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). This new offering will increase cyber resilience in the DIB and protect U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) data via the secure products and services offered by Carahsoft vendors.



Carahsoft’s experience and expertise provides DoD contractors and system integrators with guidance on CMMC requirements, access to technology matched to each CMMC capability domain, and a referral ecosystem of managed service providers (MSPs), registered practitioner organizations (RPOs), and CMMC Third Party Assessment Organizations (C3PAOs).

For vendors in the Carahsoft ecosystem, the CMMC Sales Desk offers sales and marketing support as they work to meet the compliance requirements of the DIB. To date, Carahsoft has helped hundreds of customers successfully procure and deploy products and services to remediate gaps to CMMC compliance.

“By working closely with our cybersecurity vendors and our partner community, Carahsoft has developed a comprehensive set of resources for CMMC compliance,” said Alex Whitworth, CMMC Vertical Lead for Carahsoft. “We are excited to bridge the gap between contractors and vendors via the CMMC Sales Desk and offer greater support to the DIB’s cybersecurity and compliance initiatives.”

To learn more about this new Carahsoft offering, including a list of vendors matched to each CMMC control, please visit https://www.carahsoft.com/cmmc. To gain access to leading cyber vendors, align to partners that can implement solutions, and learn about the latest updates to the CMMC program, contact CMMC@carahsoft.com or (571) 591-6222.

