Corcentric Unveils New Corporate Brand Aligned with Unique Value Proposition

/EIN News/ -- CHERRY HILL, N.J., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcentric, a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions, announced today its new brand highlighting how the organization uniquely solves customers’ business challenges by forming seamless partnerships to diagnose pain points and deliver tailor-made solutions. In addition to an updated website, logo, and collateral, Corcentric debuted a new tagline: Proven results. Built together.



“Every business is one-of-a-kind, and our brand evolution is a direct result of the unique relationship we have with our customers,” said Matt Clark, president and COO at Corcentric. “We know the way to achieve results that will stand up to today's turmoil and tomorrow's surprises is to give every business the individualized attention it deserves. This is our customer promise – and something our new brand fully represents.”

Corcentric leverages smarter services and technology across the procurement and finance lifecycle, allowing customers to optimize profitability by reducing costs, increasing efficiencies, and improving cash flow. And with real-time visibility into spend, smarter analytics, and accurate forecasting, customers can focus on strategic growth planning.

The initial launch includes Corcentric’s first-ever brand awareness campaign that encompasses advertising, marketing, and social media, with additional phases occurring throughout 2023 to reflect the company’s identity.

“Our current culture strongly supports and aligns more closely with our new purpose-driven value proposition,” said Nancy Pearson, chief marketing officer at Corcentric. “We help customers address their unique business challenges with technology solutions that are customized for them in the way they want to consume. Put simply, Corcentric makes saving more and stressing less the norm for procurement and finance leaders.”

