Buchanan Technologies Rebrands Digital Services Portfolio with the Introduction of BuchananXM

/EIN News/ -- GRAPEVINE, Texas, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buchanan Technologies, a leading full-stack managed IT provider specializing in infrastructure & modern workplace services and business application services, has rebranded its suite of digital solutions with the launch of new website pages for BuchananXM, the company’s digital experience platform, and its chatbot component, OLIVR. Together with Buchanan’s RPA solution, ABBEY, these services will continue to offer significant cost savings for midmarket and enterprise organizations.



BuchananXM is Buchanan’s advanced customer experience/employee experience (CX/EX) platform whose major components include AI IVR + chatbot, robotic process automation, and live agent services, allowing organizations to deliver fully automated, highly personalized user engagements at scale.

OLIVR is the newly-branded face of Buchanan’s fully integrated IVR + chatbot solution that combines Artificial Intelligence and natural language processing – along with numerous leading API partner integrations – that bring to life more intuitive user experiences and accelerate business growth.

“As the enterprise is becoming more reliant on technologies like robotic processes, the unification of our services is imperative to deliver richer, more personalized connections between organizations and their clients,” said Jim Buchanan, Founder & CEO of Buchanan Technologies. “By integrating services such as automation, IVR and chatbot with more traditional support channels, companies now have an extremely robust omnichannel support solution that gives them the freedom, flexibility and functionality to create a truly customized digital experience strategy focused on the personalized needs of every user.”

About Buchanan Technologies

Established in 1988, Buchanan Technologies is an award-winning managed services provider offering innovative IT services and customized solutions to mid-tier and enterprise-level organizations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Buchanan offers flexible and customizable solutions to accommodate any IT need – whether it’s help desk support, IT field services or managed IT solutions – and believes every interaction matters with each customer to provide a seamless user experience. To learn how Buchanan can simplify your IT solution, visit www.buchanan.com .

