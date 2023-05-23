Breathable Membranes Market Growth, Shares, Future Trends and Key Countries by 2032

Reports And Data

The growing concern about environmental deterioration is also driving the growth of the breathable membranes market

The market value for Breathable Membranes Market was USD 4575.58 million in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 12 % during the forecast period. ” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the Breathable Membranes Market had a market value of USD 1650 million. It is projected to reach USD 4575.58 million by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% throughout the forecast period. Breathable membranes serve as advanced construction materials used as underlays for roofing or wall membranes. These membranes are designed to enable proper ventilation in buildings while preventing moisture from penetrating the building envelope. With the increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings, the utilization of breathable membranes in construction has also risen. Their affordability, lightweight nature, and ease of installation have contributed to their widespread adoption in the construction industry.

The expansion of the breathable membranes market is further propelled by growing concerns about environmental degradation. Breathable membranes are considered environmentally beneficial as they are made from recycled materials and can be recycled at the end of their lifecycle. Additionally, by regulating temperature and humidity levels, these permeable membranes contribute to reducing energy consumption in buildings, thereby reducing their carbon footprint.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/3578

Breathable Membranes Market Segments:

The Breathable Membranes Market can be segmented based on various factors. Firstly, based on the type of membranes, the market can be categorized into hybrid membranes, polyethylene membranes, polypropylene membranes, and other types. These segments represent different materials used in the production of breathable membranes.

Secondly, the market can be segmented based on application, including roofing, walls, and floors. These segments indicate the specific areas where breathable membranes are commonly used in the construction industry.

Furthermore, the market can be analyzed based on regional outlook. In North America, the market includes countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In Europe, key countries encompassed are Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, and the rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific region consists of China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific countries. In Latin America, Brazil and the rest of LATAM are considered. The Middle East & Africa region comprises Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel, and the rest of MEA.

These regional segments provide an understanding of the geographical distribution of the breathable membranes market and the opportunities present in each region.

By analyzing these segments, we can gain insights into the market size, revenue, and growth prospects of breathable membranes across different types, applications, and regions during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/3578

Breathable Membranes Market Strategic Developments:

In 2021, Owens Corning entered into a partnership with HEIQ, a Swiss-based innovator in textile technology, to develop a new breathable membrane that can actively control moisture in building envelopes. The new membrane is designed to improve indoor air quality by controlling humidity and preventing mold growth.

In 2020, GAF Materials Corporation announced the launch of their new synthetic roofing underlayment called Timberline® Breathable Roof Deck Protection. This product is designed to provide a breathable and waterproof barrier that can protect roofs from water infiltration and condensation.

In 2019, Soprema Group acquired Derbigum, a leading manufacturer of waterproofing membranes, to expand its product offerings in the waterproofing market. This acquisition aimed to provide a comprehensive range of waterproofing solutions to their customers worldwide.

Breathable Membranes Market Competitive landscape:

The global breathable membranes market is characterized by intense competition and a fragmented landscape, with numerous large and medium-sized players contributing to a significant portion of the market revenue. These companies are implementing various strategies to maintain a competitive edge, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, research and development initiatives, and the introduction of new products. The global breathable membranes market report features several major companies operating in the industry, including GAF Materials Corporation, Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain S.A., Arkema Group, Johns Manville, KingSpan Group, Soprema Group, Triple M, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Amvic Building System, and MaTech, Inc. These companies play a crucial role in driving market growth and innovation within the breathable membranes sector.

Browse More Reports:

High Purity Aluminum Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/high-purity-aluminum-market

Paraformaldehyde Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/paraformaldehyde-pfa-market

Special and Extruded Graphite Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/special-and-extruded-graphite-market

Special Motors Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/special-motors-market

Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/vanadium-redox-flow-battery-vrfb-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.