United Airlines Announces New Daily Flight from Dayton to Denver

JobsOhio and community partners secure new nonstop for those headed to western U.S.

/EIN News/ -- DAYTON, OH, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Airlines announced several new flights today, including a daily flight from Dayton International Airport (DAY) to Denver International Airport (DEN). The nonstop flight to Denver will be the furthest-flying direct flight from DAY and will introduce a new era of convenient, direct air travel between the Birthplace of Aviation and the American West.

This direct United flight was achieved due to the combined efforts of the Dayton International Airport, JobsOhio, and the Dayton Development Coalition, as well as community partners CareSource, Montgomery County, and the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. It highlights the continued statewide effort to rebuild air capacity lost during the pandemic.

The addition is a result of United’s ambitious United Next plan and part of a larger United announcement of 35 new flights, a dozen new gates, and three new clubs in Denver.

“We’re particularly pleased to bring this important non-stop destination to the Miami Valley, thanks in large part to the extensive collaboration between Dayton area community partners and United,” said United’s Managing Director of Domestic Planning, Mark J. Weithofer. “We look forward to continuing to work together as we connect Dayton to United’s global route network via our hub gateways in Chicago, Washington, D.C. and now Denver.”

The nonstop flight to Denver provides a new connecting flight for Dayton area travelers with destinations further west than the Mile High City. In fact, United Airlines offers four nonstop flights from Denver to Hawaii, along with two flights to Alaska and several more to various cities along the west coast.

“United Airlines' new roundtrip service between Dayton and Denver further strengthens Ohio’s connection to the rest of the country and world,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Restoring and attracting new air service to Ohio opens new opportunities for economic growth while linking other communities to our companies, people, and culture.”

Dayton International Airport offers a fast, smooth, and welcoming hometown airport experience, and its adjacency to multiple major highways makes it Western Ohio’s most convenient and travel-friendly airport.

“We thank Jobs Ohio, Dayton Development Coalition, and the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce for their partnership with Dayton’s business community to attract more air service to Dayton,” said Richard Topping, chief legal officer at CareSource. “Quite simply, we need more flights in Dayton—our business depends on it. With CareSource employees now located in 47 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, expanding air access to our Dayton Headquarters is more important than ever. Having more direct, competitively priced flights for our customers, partners, and employees is essential to our ability to grow and expand.”

“I am very excited to see the return of direct air service to the Denver International Airport. Daily service to Denver will provide our passengers easy to and through connections westward and beyond,” says Gil Turner, City of Dayton Director of Aviation.

“My fellow Commissioners and I are thrilled that United Airlines is going to begin offering direct flights to Denver, Colorado from the Dayton International Airport, said Debbie Lieberman, Montgomery County Commissioner President. “This additional service will support continued economic growth in our region, furnish Montgomery County residents and businesses with another affordable air service provider, and bolster travel and tourism in the Miami Valley.”

“JobsOhio launched the Air Service Restoration Program in 2020 to increase the number of destinations served at the state’s commercial airports, and United Airlines’ direct service connecting Dayton and Denver is the latest win for business and leisure travelers in the region,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “Establishing this route came from strong collaboration with the Dayton Development Coalition, the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, and Ohio’s public and private sectors, which recognize air travel is essential to retaining and expanding business opportunities.”

The flight will start daily on September 29, 2023, on Wi-Fi-equipped E175 equipment with 12 first-class seats, 16 economy-plus seats and 48 standard economy seats. Tickets are available for purchase at united.com.

# # #

For more information, please contact:

Matt Englehart, JobsOhio

614-300-1152

englehart@jobsohio.com





About JobsOhio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention, and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About the Dayton International Airport

Located near the “Crossroads of the America” – Interstates 70 and 75, the Dayton International Airport (DAY) provides air service to travelers to and from Southwest Ohio. The DAY mission is to contribute to the prosperity of Southwest Ohio by connecting it to the rest of the world through our aviation system. Airport staff provide an enjoyable travel experience making DAY an easy to and through experience. For more information about the Dayton International Airport, visit www.flydayton.com or call the Marketing Manager, at 937.454.8200.

Matt Englehart JobsOhio 614-300-1152 englehart@jobsohio.com