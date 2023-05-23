Architectural Paint Oxide Market Detail Analysis of Top Companies 2032

Reports And Data

The global architectural paint oxide market size was USD 67.1 Million in 2022 & is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period

Increasing government investments on infrastructure development, shifting preference towards sustainable paints and coatings” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the global Architectural Paint Oxide Market industry reached USD 67.1 Million in 2022, and it is projected to experience a rapid revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period. The growth in market revenue is driven by significant factors such as increasing government investments in infrastructure development, a shift in preference towards sustainable paints and coatings, and various investments in Research & Development (R&D) activities. Architectural paints find extensive use in a range of infrastructure applications, including roofs, walls, storage facilities, windows, and tanks.

The growing environmental consciousness among consumers, coupled with the adoption of stringent rules and regulations by government authorities, has resulted in an increased demand for low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) architectural paints and coatings. This shift towards environmentally-friendly options is driven by the need to reduce harmful emissions and promote healthier indoor and outdoor environments. As an example, on 28 October 2021, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment passed a strategy for comprehensive measures to address autumn and winter air pollution in 2021-2022, emphasizing the importance of reducing pollution levels and improving air quality.

These factors collectively contribute to the expansion of the architectural paint oxide market, as manufacturers and consumers increasingly recognize the importance of sustainable and environmentally-conscious solutions in the paint and coating industry. The market is expected to witness continued growth and innovation as companies invest in R&D efforts to develop advanced and eco-friendly architectural paints and coatings that meet the evolving needs of the industry and comply with regulatory standards.

Architectural Paint Oxide Market Segments:

The global architectural paint oxide market demonstrates a diverse range of resin types. These include acrylic, epoxy, alkyd, polyurethane, polyester, and other resin types. Each resin type offers unique properties and characteristics that cater to specific application requirements in the architectural paint industry. Acrylic-based paints are known for their durability, weather resistance, and color retention, making them suitable for both interior and exterior applications. Epoxy-based paints are highly durable and provide excellent adhesion, making them ideal for demanding surfaces such as floors and high-traffic areas. Alkyd-based paints are known for their smooth finish and are commonly used in wood coatings. Polyurethane and polyester-based paints offer exceptional durability and are often used in industrial and high-performance applications.

In terms of application outlook, the architectural paint market is segmented into residential and commercial applications. Residential applications include painting projects in homes, apartments, and other residential properties, while commercial applications encompass painting projects in commercial buildings, offices, retail spaces, and public infrastructures. Both segments contribute significantly to the overall demand for architectural paints, driven by construction and renovation activities in the residential and commercial sectors.

The technology outlook of the architectural paint market includes water-based and solvent-based technologies. Water-based paints are environmentally friendly and have low levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), making them a preferred choice for many consumers and regulatory bodies. Solvent-based paints, on the other hand, offer excellent durability and application properties, making them suitable for specific applications where performance is paramount.

From a regional perspective, the architectural paint oxide market has a global scope, encompassing regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region has its own dynamics in terms of market demand, construction activities, regulatory landscape, and consumer preferences. Factors such as economic growth, urbanization, and infrastructure development play a significant role in driving the demand for architectural paints in these regions.

Considering these various aspects, it becomes evident that the global architectural paint oxide market is diverse and influenced by factors such as resin types, application segments, technology preferences, and regional dynamics. Manufacturers in the industry strive to develop innovative products that meet customer requirements, adhere to environmental regulations, and provide long-lasting protection and aesthetics for architectural surfaces.

Architectural Paint Oxide Market Competitive landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global architectural paint oxide market is characterized as fragmented and highly competitive, with numerous players operating at both global and regional levels. Key market players are actively involved in expanding their product portfolios, conducting research and development (R&D) activities, and forming strategic alliances to enhance their market presence. Growth tactics employed by leading companies include partnerships, collaborations, agreements, regional expansions, mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and investments to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Differentiation plays a crucial role, as competitors strive to offer unique value propositions and stand out in the market. Smaller businesses also focus on developing distinctive products to establish their presence. Start-ups are taking initiatives that are creating a significant impact and are expected to steadily gain a stable market presence in the future.

Some of the major companies in the global market include PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., RPM International Inc., Axalta Industrial Coatings, DuPont, Valspar, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., The Sherwin-Williams Company, and Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., among others. These companies are prominent players in the market, known for their strong market positions and extensive product offerings.

In an example of industry innovation, on 8 December 2022, Evonik introduced a new product utilizing its well-established SPHERILEX technology. The product, called Spherical silica EXP 0002-1, is specifically designed for aqueous, deep-matte, and silk-gloss wood treatments. It boasts an exceptionally small particle size, enhancing the scratch and abrasion resistance of coatings and prolonging their lifespan. Additionally, the silica provides a matte or silk-gloss appearance, catering to the aesthetic needs of customers.

Overall, the global architectural paint oxide market presents a competitive landscape where companies are focused on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion efforts to maintain a strong market position and meet the evolving demands of customers.

