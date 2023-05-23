Animal Sanctuary in Thailand Gifted 31 Wheelchairs to Rescue Dogs in Need

Elephant Nature Park Dogs! 31 Dog Wheelchairs Were Donated to ENP from Walkin' Pets Volunteers at ENP

Elephant Nature Park, an animal sanctuary in Thailand that is home to over 700 dogs, is gifted 31 wheelchairs for paralyzed dogs in their care!

The incredibly generous donation Walkin’ Pets has given us for our disabled dogs has enabled each of them to have their own wheelchair for the first time.” — Elephant Nature Park

CHIANG MAI, THAILAND , May 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- For over 20 years, Walkin’ Pets, a NH-based pet mobility company, has supported thousands of rescues and sanctuaries, giving them the tools they need to help the animals in their care. As part of the company’s commitment to supporting special needs rescue animals worldwide, they donated 170 Walkin’ Wheels dog wheelchairs to animal rescues and sanctuaries in need last month. Thirty-one of the wheelchairs were given to an animal sanctuary in Thailand that cares for dozens of special needs animals, known as Elephant Nature Park (ENP).The ENP Dogs initiative began as a result of the catastrophic floods in Bangkok towards the end of 2011. ENP volunteers rescued dogs trapped on rooftops and in desperate need of help.12 years later, ENP is now home to over 700 dogs – most of which come to the rescue due to injury, malnutrition, abuse, neglect, and many saved from the illegal dog meat trade. Of these dogs, many require the use of a dog wheelchair to get around for mobility purposes. Since Walkin’ Pets works closely with the sanctuary, they knew the need for mobility devices was high, and they wanted each dog to have their own set of Walkin’ Wheels.ENP says, “The incredibly generous donation Walkin’ Pets has given us for our disabled dogs has enabled each of them to have their own wheelchair for the first time. This means that each one of the wheelchairs has brought a new level of freedom to the dogs. They get to experience life to the fullest, and the time they spend out on walks with our volunteers is by far their favorite time of the day! We couldn’t be more grateful for this donation and the ongoing support from Walkin’ Pets!”The dogs at the sanctuary are now able to keep up with the rest – including running, playing, going on walks, playing fetch, and doing all the dog activities they once were unable to do. Seeing these special dogs get a second chance at life with their newfound freedom is what motivates the company daily to lend a helping hand to those in need.Setting them up for success brings them one step closer to a happier, healthier life – and one less necessity for the rescue to worry about.ENP relies solely on donations to be able to comfortably provide the necessary care that special needs pets need to thrive. To support their ongoing efforts, please visit:

Dogs Out for a Walk in Their Wheels!