Proxyway Releases the Fifth Proxy Market Research, Empowering Companies with Data-Driven Decisions

In-depth analysis reveals the strengths and limitations of major proxy service providers.

LONDON, UK, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Proxyway, a major researcher and reviewer of proxies and web scraping infrastructure, has released its fifth edition of Proxy Market Research. The annual report includes a comprehensive overview of the proxy server market based on technical benchmarks, a survey by the participating providers, and historical data collected over the years. The analysis is free to the public.

The progress in web scraping has made it possible to get large amounts of public data quicker compared to manual extraction. According to the most recent report by Statista, 48.5% of companies in the United States and worldwide rely on data-driven decisions.

However, websites use anti-scraping measures for various reasons, such as to prevent the collection of competitive intelligence or simply reduce server load. So, being blocked and losing information is not ideal in any situation.

That’s where proxies come into play – they give access to large amounts of data by concealing the user’s real IP address and location. But to this day, there’s no independent coverage of the main services in the industry.

To fill this gap, Proxyway delves into the strengths and limitations of key proxy service providers, comparing their technical performance, features, proxy network size, and price. By offering a comprehensive evaluation of the proxy server industry, the research empowers large enterprises and individual users to make informed choices based on factual and reliable data rather than marketing promises.

Key Highlights of the Proxy Market Research 2023

Proxyway conducted large-scale performance benchmarks involving millions of connection requests over three weeks of testing. This approach ensures the accuracy and reliability of the research findings.

The report evaluates twelve leading proxy service providers, ranging from established market leaders such as Bright Data, Oxylabs, and Smartproxy to up-and-coming providers like Webshare.

It also provides insights into the latest trends shaping the proxy server market. The analysis is based on collaboration with all the participants and years of industry monitoring.

Proxyway expanded this year’s research by including more proxy types: residential, mobile, rotating datacenter, dedicated datacenter, and ISP proxies. The reviewer benchmarked each product by running multiple tests and making over 30 million connection requests.

The report also includes three-year historical performance data following how proxy networks have changed over the years. It features interactive evaluation graphs for easier side-by-side comparison.

Proxy Market Research 2023 is publicly available on Proxyway’s website. To access it, visit https://proxyway.com/research/proxy-market-research-2023.