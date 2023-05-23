Blood Pressure Market Size [2023-2030] Worth USD 5.13 Billion by 2030 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 11.5%

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing incidences of hypertension owing to changing lifestyles is a key factor driving blood pressure market revenue growth

Blood Pressure Market Size – USD 1.91 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.5%, Market Trends – Technological advancements ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Blood Pressure Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Blood Pressure research in the year 2023.

The global blood pressure market size reached USD 1.91 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Blood pressure market revenue growth is driven by factors such as the rising burden of cardiovascular disorders, technological advancements, rapidly increasing aging population, increasing incidences of hypertension owing to changing lifestyles, the surge in healthcare expenditure in emerging economies, and high demand for proactive monitoring.

As the prevalence of chronic diseases increases, the availability of blood pressure monitoring devices increases, as these devices help early diagnosis of patients worsening health. Hypertension is the most widespread chronic condition, affecting 108 million (45%) American adults and 1.4 billion (31%) people worldwide. With long-term symptoms including cerebrovascular, cardiovascular, and kidney illness, the World Health Organization has designated hypertension as the main risk factor for morbidity and mortality, accounting for one in six adult deaths annually. Despite extensive evidence demonstrating the efficacy of antihypertensive medications, high blood pressure remains underdiagnosed and untreated, with around 11 million hypertensive patients unaware of their ailment and 50% of those aware of above-recommended blood pressure levels.

Technological advancements in the medical field allow companies to create a variety of specialized medical devices. Valencell, a company specializing in biometric technology, has created new sensing devices for wearables that offer considerable health benefits. Researchers have recently developed a calibration-free, cuffless pressure measurement system that can be used in a variety of devices to provide accurate readings, including patches, smartwatches, fitness trackers, and oximeter finger clips, among others, thereby driving revenue growth of the blood pressure market. Both medical professionals and patients are interested in portable tracking devices.

Important information in the market study

The research offers thorough analysis and futuristic insights into the industry in several different regions. See how the most important regional growth drivers and restraints will affect market development and gain a grasp of uncertainty.

In order to understand how the demand across various segments will change over the following few years, evaluate market size statistics and projections. Get a thorough understanding of new market trends and developments to evaluate market prospects.

➛ Learn more about the competition by having access to in-depth data and research on important industry players.

General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V, A&D Company, Limited, SunTech Medical, Inc, American Diagnostic Corporation, Withings, Briggs Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, Helen of Troy Limited, GF Health Products, Inc., Microlife Corporation

Blood Pressure Market – Segmentation Assessment

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Sphygmomanometer/ Aneroid BP Monitor

Digital Blood Pressure Monitor

Arm

Wrist

Finger

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor

Transducer

Disposable BP Transducer

Reusable BP Transducer

Instruments & Accessories

Blood Pressure Cuffs

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

more

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

High point the Following Key Factors:

Business description: A detailed overview of the company's operations and business departments.

Company strategy: A summary of the company's business strategy provided by the analyst.

SWOT analysis: A detailed analysis of the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Company history: A summary of major events related to the company's progress.

Main products and services: A list of the company's main products, services, and brands.

Main competitors: A list of the company's main competitors.

Important locations and subsidiaries: A list of the company's main locations and subsidiaries with contact information.

Detailed financial ratios of the past five years: Latest financial ratios obtained from the annual financial statements of companies with a history of five years.

The Emergen Research study is expected to provide the following benefits:

Latest industry trends and development scenario for 2023

Identification of powerful market opportunities to help with market sizing

Key decision-making insights for planning and expanding market share

Identification of key business segments, market proposition, and gap analysis

Assistance in allocating marketing investments

Updated methodology from Emergen Research to ensure accurate and reliable findings.

Global Blood Pressure Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Global Blood Pressure Market Dynamics

3.1. Blood Pressure Market Impact Analysis (2020-2030)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Global Blood Pressure Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2020-2030)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

➟ What is the primary factor driving the global Blood Pressure market?

➟ What are the market’s restricting factors?

➟ Who are the major market participants?

➟ Which region has the greatest market share?

➟ What are the most current global Blood Pressure market trends?

