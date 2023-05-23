Bowel Management Systems Market Size To reach USD 2.82 Billion in 2032 - Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of gastrointestinal and colorectal diseases is a major factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bowel management systems market size was USD 2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases globally is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and gastroparesis are projected to become more common owing to increasing prevalence of diabetes, which will result in a considerable increase in use of bowel management products.

Another driver of the Bowel Management Systems Market is the rising prevalence of chronic bowel disorders. Chronic bowel disorders, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and Crohn's disease, can cause a range of symptoms, including bowel dysfunction. As the prevalence of these conditions has increased, there has been a corresponding increase in the demand for bowel management systems.

Advancements in medical technology have also contributed to the growth of the Bowel Management Systems Market. Medical device manufacturers are continuously innovating to develop new and improved products that are more effective, safer, and easier to use. For example, there has been a shift towards the development of non-invasive bowel management systems that are less invasive and more comfortable for patients.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The colostomy bags segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global bowel management systems market over the forecast period.

This is attributed to rising prevalence of numerous disorders that cause fecal irregularity and necessitate colostomies. Colostomy is used to treat various ailments including inflammatory colitis, Crohn's disease, diverticulitis, intestinal cancer, etc. that harm the colon or large intestine.

The adult segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global bowel management systems market over the forecast period.

This is due to increasing use of bowel management devices to prevent incontinence after surgery. Bowel management is necessary for people who experience gastrointestinal problems as a result of various illnesses or injuries.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Bowel Management Systems market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Bowel Management Systems market players.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Elevate Info System, Zuci Fem Care Solutions, Secure Vending Systems, Sara Equipments, HLL Lifecare Limited, Visaga, and Sanmak India

Segmental Analysis

The global Bowel Management Systems market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Bowel Management Systems sector in a strategic manner.

The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Colostomy Bags

Irrigation Systems

Others

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Adult

Pediatric

Others

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2023–2032

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Bowel Management Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Bowel Management Systems Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising awareness on menstrual health

