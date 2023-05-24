Milesight, Actility, and akenza Have an In-Depth Collaboration to Simplify and Accelerate IoT Solutions Deployment
We arrange an webinar to showcase many benefits of using these three kits including indoor air quality kit, CoWork smart office kit, and smart building kit.XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Last year, Milesight, a fast-growing tech company, partnered up with Actility and akenza to launch three IoT starter kits - indoor air quality kit, CoWork smart office kit, and smart building kit. These three kits, once being promoted out, immediately triggered many customers’ attention.
Thus, this time we arrange an exclusive webinar together to showcase many benefits of using these three kits. If you’re interested in indoor air quality monitoring, smart office, and smart building, this webinar is a must-attend. The three IoT starter kits provide you with Milesight all-star devices, LoRaWAN® connectivity from Actility’s ThingPark Enterprise, and akenza’s IoT platform which are all pre-integrated. Explore how these three kits help workspace operators, building and facility managers to transform their environment into smarter, more interconnected, and more comfortable spaces!
The webinar time is as follows, and we will also set aside time to answer your questions in this webinar.
Tuesday, June 6th, at 10AM (France Time)
Thursday, June 8th, at 3:30PM (France Time)
Indoor Air Quality Kit
Indoor air quality significantly impacts human health and wellbeing, given the substantial amount of time people spend indoors. Contaminated air can lead to a higher risk of respiratory illnesses and fuel various chronic conditions. Milesight indoor air quality kit is specifically designed to bring control to indoor environments. It allows for real-time monitoring of CO2 concentrations, temperature, humidity, PM2.5 & PM10, etc. in order to better assess the indoor air quality of your home or premises. By utilizing this kit, you can create a safer and healthier indoor environment, safeguard employees, workers, or students, and ensure compliance with air quality regulations.
CoWork Smart Office Kit
Emphasizing efficiency in the workplace is crucial, and ensuring the intelligence of an office undoubtedly creates a productive and comfortable environment for staff. Milesight CoWork Kit allows you to quickly switch your scenarios in 6 different modes such as from “working” to “having a break.” With automated control of the curtain, light, window, door or personal computer, you can truly enjoy the highly efficient and intelligent smart environment. This one-size-fits-all solution is a comprehensible way to improve office resources efficiency through Milesight D2D protocol which enables communication within just 1 second. It provides visualized data for easy monitoring and grants you control over dynamic and scalable cloud computing environments in your workplace, all at the tip of your fingers.
Smart Building Kit
Deploying smart building applications is now easier than ever, whether for maintaining optimal indoor air quality, preventing water leakage, or ensuring robust security. The Milesight smart building kit offers a comprehensive solution that allows users to transform their facilities into smart, interconnected, and comfortable environments. By monitoring indoor air quality, the kit can detect any potential health hazards and automatically activate or deactivate the HVAC system based on predefined thresholds, all controlled through a simple interface. Additionally, worries about unexpected water leakage and security breaches that could lead to valuable asset losses are no longer a concern. Thanks to advanced technology, managing your building is now at your fingertips, providing you with effortless control and oversight.
About Milesight
Milesight is a fast-growing high-tech company delivering smart IoT and video surveillance products with a focus on IoT technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, 5G and LoRaWAN, since 2011. With improved sensing capability and advanced IoT insights, we help customers worldwide optimize their business operation in a more efficient and sustainable way. In collaboration with a global network of distributors and system integrators, we are committed to building open ecosystems and accelerating IoT strategies to the next level.
About Actility
Actility is a world leader in Low-Power Wide-Area Networks (LPWAN) industrial-grade connectivity solutions for the Internet of Things. Actility provides ThingPark®, the leading IoT Mediation Platform and network technology to deploy, operate and maintain public and private wireless IoT networks within a unified, scalable and versatile network infrastructure. It's used by thousands of companies and tier-1 global operators, demonstrating 10+ years of field experience in all regions of the world. With a strong background in large-scale project delivery, it offers you all-inclusive industrial grade service and full deployment flexibility with 24/7 monitoring, geo-redundancy, high-availability and continuous upgrade.
About akenza.io
Akenza is the self-service IoT platform allowing you to build great IoT products and services with value. It connects, controls, and manages IoT devices all in one place. With simple and secure management of devices, connectivity, and data, the akenza IoT platform enables the rapid introduction of innovative solutions.
Akenza was developed to help organizations build their smart solutions on a solid technological foundation without reinventing the IoT wheel. The akenza IoT platform can be seen as a bridge between the physical world and the cloud, allowing you to pierce through the barrier between devices and the cloud quickly.
