Upstream Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Extend AWS Automotive Connected Mobility & SDV Use Cases from Cybersecurity Compliance to Data-Driven Monetization

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Upstream Security, a leading provider of cloud-native cybersecurity and data management platform for connected vehicles, has announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. As many of Upstream’s Automotive customers have accelerated their software-defined vehicle (SDV) journey, including connected mobility, on AWS, the AWS ISV Accelerate Program will support a wide range of cybersecurity and data-driven cases that are seamlessly integrated into their AWS environment.

“Being a part of the AWS Automotive community has been a top priority for us,” explains Yoav Levy, CEO and co-founder of Upstream. “The first step was to have our solutions available in AWS Marketplace. But now, through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, we look forward to fast-tracking the Automotive industry’s digital transformation with AWS. The Upstream Platform is a purpose-built vehicle detection and response (V-XDR) and data management solution to support connected mobility, SDV, cybersecurity resilience, compliance, and data monetization use cases for AWS customers in the automotive and smart mobility industries. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program leverages the mutual commitment between AWS and Upstream to support automotive customers in innovative initiatives.”

Upstream helps unlock the value in connected mobility and SDV data, fast-tracking cybersecurity compliance and data monetization for OEMs and leading smart mobility players. Upstream’s AWS-native cybersecurity and data management solution is agentless, enabling zero vehicle software or hardware footprint. Using machine learning (ML)-powered and industry-proven anomaly detection, the Upstream platform helps identify anomalies in both cybersecurity and a wide range of analytics use cases.

The Upstream Platform is deployed within OEMs’ AWS accounts and is GDPR & PII compliant. Upstream is pre-integrated with AWS Automotive data lake, APIs and security stack, as well as telematic feeds, over-the-air (OTA), and other mobility data streams. The platform does not require installation of software or hardware agents in the vehicle, and can be deployed in weeks, providing very fast time-to-security. The platform offers near real-time monitoring and is future-proof, providing detection and response for vehicles that are already on the road as well as any future mobility assets. With over 20 million connected vehicles and millions of mobile apps, Upstream is already trusted by many global OEMs.

“In a recent deployment of the Upstream Platform on one of AWS’ global OEM customers, the customer was able to onboard millions of vehicles to the Upstream Platform in less than 24 hours,” explains Arnon Shafir, VP Business Development at Upstream. “The deep integration between Upstream and AWS, coupled with the agentless design of the platform, enables customers to achieve quick time-to-compliance and near real-time monitoring and detection for connected vehicles on the road.”

As an automotive purpose-built solution, the Upstream Platform delivers cybersecurity detection and response to connected and software-defined vehicles as well as mobility assets with minimal ramp-up. Upstream’s performance-optimized live vehicle digital twin is seamlessly integrated with AWS Automotive data lake and IT stack, helping contextualize automotive and smart mobility data for fleet-wide use cases. In addition to hundreds of pre-built anomaly detectors, the platform enables MSSPs and OEMs to add their own logic with no-code detectors. The platform empowers cybersecurity and vehicle security operation SOC teams to deliver customized detection of a wide range of use cases (i.e., cybersecurity, vehicle quality, fraud, predictive and preventive maintenance, data analytics, etc.) and leverage built-in ML-based detection for unknown anomalies. The platform integrates with industry-leading SIEM and SOAR solutions for effective remediation, hyper automation, and long term risk mitigation.

By joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Upstream can meet a wide range of needs by automotive and smart mobility stakeholders. Working with the AWS Automotive team also allows Upstream to provide better outcomes to AWS customers, as AWS ISV Accelerate Program Partners and the AWS team work together.

About Upstream Security

Upstream provides a cloud-native data management platform purpose-built for connected vehicles, delivering unparalleled automotive cybersecurity detection and response (V-XDR) and data-driven applications. The Upstream Platform unlocks the value of vehicle data, empowering customers to build connected vehicle applications by transforming highly distributed vehicle data into centralized, structured, contextualized data lakes. Coupled with AutoThreat Intelligence, the first automotive cybersecurity threat intelligence solution, Upstream provides industry-leading cyber threat protection and actionable insights, seamlessly integrated into the customer’s cloud environment and vehicle security operations centers (vSOC).

