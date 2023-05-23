Automotive PCB Market progress rapidly due to increasing demand for electric vehicles – GIS Report

The Automotive PCB Market report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, constraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Automotive PCBs are Printed Circuit Boards designed for use in vehicles. They are typically made from FR4 material, and have a higher temperature rating than standard PCBs to account for the higher temperatures found in vehicles. Automotive PCBs often have special features such as built-in heat sinks and conformal coating to protect them from the harsh environment found in vehicles.

Key Trends

The key trends in Automotive PCB technology are miniaturization, weight reduction, and increased functionality.

Miniaturization is necessary to meet the ever-increasing demands for smaller, more compact electronic devices. This trend is driven by the need to save space and weight, as well as the desire to create more aesthetically pleasing products.

Weight reduction is another important trend in Automotive PCB technology. As vehicles become more fuel efficient, it is important to reduce the weight of their electronic components. This can be accomplished by using lighter materials and by reducing the size of the PCBs.

Increased functionality is another trend that is driving the development of new Automotive PCB technologies. As electronic devices become more sophisticated, they are required to perform more functions. This trend is being driven by the need for better infotainment systems, advanced safety features, and more efficient engine management.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the automotive PCB market are the increasing demand for electric vehicles, the need for lighter and more fuel-efficient vehicles, and the increasing use of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The increasing demand for electric vehicles is one of the key drivers of the automotive PCB market. The growing awareness about the environmental benefits of electric vehicles is one of the major factors driving the demand for electric vehicles. In addition, the government incentives and subsidies offered on the purchase of electric vehicles are also fuelling the demand for electric vehicles.

The need for lighter and more fuel-efficient vehicles is another key driver of the automotive PCB market. The rising fuel prices and the need to reduce the carbon footprint are some of the major factors driving the demand for lighter and more fuel-efficient vehicles. The use of advanced materials in the manufacturing of automotive PCBs helps in reducing the weight of the vehicles and thus, improves their fuel efficiency.

The increasing use of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is another key driver of the automotive PCB market. ADAS helps in improving the safety of the vehicles by providing features such as lane departure warning, blind spot detection, and adaptive cruise control. The increasing awareness about the safety benefits of ADAS is one of the major factors driving the demand for ADAS-equipped vehicles.

Market Segments

The Automotive PCB Market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and geography. By product type, it is divided into single-sided FPCBs, double-sided FPCBs, multilayer FPCBs, rigid-flex FPCBs, and others. By end user, it is classified into consumer electronics, automotive electronics, industrial electronics, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Automotive PCB Market report includes players such as NOK Corporation (Nippon Mektron Ltd.), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (SEI), Fujikura Ltd., Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc., Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT), Nitto Denko Corp., Interflex Co., Ltd., Career Technology, FLEXium Interconnect, Inc., and ICHIA Technologies Inc.

