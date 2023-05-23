Aircraft Seals Market Size [2023-2030] Worth USD 3.05 Billion by 2030 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3%

Emergen Research Logo

The global aircraft seals market size is expected to reach USD 3.05 Billion in 2031 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global aircraft seals market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for new aircraft by commercial airlines and increasing defense budgets. According to figures published by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), commercial airlines will require more than 43,000 new aircraft between 2020 and 2039, fueled by innovations in aircraft design configuration to enhance fuel efficiency and to reduce carbon footprint of the global aviation sector. In addition, increase in demand for hybrid and electric propulsion aircraft is driving revenue growth of the aircraft seals market.

Aircraft seals find extensive use in hydraulic sealing systems deployed in aviation technology applications. These hydraulic sealing systems are exposed to harsh temperature variations and hostile pressure media, which lead to faster aging of sealing materials compared to conventional applications, and hence reduce the performance efficiency of seals. Market players are making substantial investments in the development of specialized aircraft seals, such as rod seals, to cater to requisite performance levels, with improved dependability. In addition, aerospace seals market revenue growth is fueled by an increase in defense budget, resulting in procurement of new transport and fighter aircraft for military use. In 2020, worldwide military expenditure was expected to be more than USD 1,980 billion, representing a rise of nearly 2.6% than 2019. Aircraft Seals Market, By Product Type (Static Seals, Dynamic Seals), By Materials, By Aircraft Type, By Application (Aircraft Frame, Engine, Landing Gear System, Avionics & Electrical System), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Key Players Included in this report are:

Parker Hannifin Corp, Regal Rexnord Corporation, SKF, PPG Industries Inc., Trelleborg AB, Eaton, STACEM, DP Seals Ltd., Brown Aircraft Supply Inc., Jaco Aerospace, Saint-Gobain, and Ducommun Incorporated

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Aircraft Seals Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Static Seals

Dynamic Seals

Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Metals

Polymers

Composites

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Aircraft Seals Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Aircraft Seals Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Aircraft Seals Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

