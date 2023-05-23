Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX: 3896), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Mr. Tao Zou, Chief Executive Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, commented, “This quarter we remained committed to our high-quality and sustainable development strategy, continued to build our success based on technology, built our full life-cycle brand recognition centered around our clients, while keep enhancing our management of operating. Our results over the past few quarters demonstrate the effectiveness of our strategy. As we prepare to meet future opportunities and challenges head-on, we will nimbly execute on our strategy to create value for our customers, shareholders, employees, and society.”

Mr. Henry He, Chief Financial Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, added, “We are pleased to see that our profitability further improved steadily in the first quarter with the adjusted gross margin increasing for a fourth consecutive quarter and rising by a significant 6.6 percentage points year-over-year to a historical high of 10.4%. To help capital market better understand our path to improve our profitability, this quarter we started to provide gross profit and margin for public cloud and enterprise cloud services separately. Gross margin of public cloud services increased to 2.1% from negative 3.4% a year ago and gross margin of enterprise cloud services also improved significantly from 16.1% to 23.8%, testifying to the effectiveness of our strategy. Looking ahead, we will continue to take various measures to cut down expenses and we believe we are well on track to quarterly adjusted EBITDA breakeven.”

First Q uarter 2023 Financial Results

Total Revenues reached RMB1,864.4 million (US$271.51 million), representing a decrease of 14.2% from RMB2,173.8 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to our proactive scaling down of CDN services, with its gross billings decreased by 11.7% on year-over-year basis, and more stringent selection of enterprise cloud projects.

Revenues from public cloud services decreased by 16.4% to RMB1,153.7 million (US$168.0 million), compared with RMB1,380.8 million in the same quarter of 2022. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the above-mentioned scaling down of our CDN services.

1 This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.8676 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2023 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.





Revenues from enterprise cloud services were RMB710.0 million (US$103.4 million), representing a decrease of 10.4% from RMB792.5 million in the same quarter of 2022. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the impact of the surging wave of COVID-19 infections in January 2023, seasonality of Chinese New Year holidays, as well as more stringent project selection.

Other revenues were RMB0.8 million (US$0.1 million).

Cost of revenues was RMB1,670.2 million (US$243.2 million), representing a significant decrease of 20.2% from RMB2,093.9 million in the same quarter of 2022. We continue to enhance our cost control measures. IDC costs decreased significantly by 21.4% year-over-year from RMB1,110.3 million to RMB872.4 million this quarter. Depreciation and amortization costs decreased by 8.7% from RMB246.1 million to RMB224.6 million. Solution development and services costs decreased by 11.0% from RMB476.0 million to RMB423.6 million this quarter. Fulfillment costs and other costs were RMB122.7 million and RMB26.9 million this quarter, which is in line with our enterprise cloud projects’ quality control strategy.

Gross profit was RMB194.2 million (US$28.3 million), which is a record high quarterly gross profit, representing a significant increase of 142.8% from RMB80.0 million in the same period in 2022. Gross margin was 10.4%, compared with 3.7% in the same period in 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit2 was RMB194.4 million (US$28.3 million), compared with RMB83.6 million in the same period in 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin2 was 10.4%, compared with 3.8% in the same period in 2022. The significant improvement of our gross profit and margin was mainly due to our strategic adjustment of revenue mix, optimized enterprise cloud project selection and efficient cost control measures, showing our strong commitment to improving our profitability and delivering high-quality and sustainable development.

Within that, gross profit of public cloud services was RMB24.8 million (US$3.6 million), which was significantly improved from the gross loss of RMB47.2 million in same period last year. Gross margin of public cloud services was 2.1%, compared with negative 3.4% in the same period last year. The improvement was mainly due to our proactive scale down of CDN services and adjustment of our clients’ structure. Gross profit of enterprise cloud services was RMB169.0 million (US$24.6 million), compared with RMB127.4 million in the same period last year. Gross margin of enterprise cloud services was 23.8%, improved from 16.1% in the same period last year. The improvement was mainly due to our more stringent enterprise cloud project selection.

Total operating expenses were RMB792.1 million (US$115.3 million), compared with RMB824.3 million last quarter and RMB612.8 million in the same period in 2022. Among which:

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB88.1 million (US$12.8 million), further decreased from RMB126.1 million last quarter and RMB144.4 million in the same period in 2022.

General and administrative expenses were RMB488.6 million (US$71.2 million), compared with RMB 442.8 million last quarter and RMB221.8 million in the same period in 2022. The increase was mainly due to one-time long-lived assets impairment loss of public cloud asset group of RMB185.1 million and loss on disposal of property and equipment of RMB20.2 million.

Research and development expenses were RMB215.4 million (US$31.4 million), further decreased from RMB255.5 million last quarter and RMB246.6 million in the same period in 2022.

Operating loss was RMB597.9 million (US$87.1 million), compared with operating loss of RMB662.4 million last quarter and RMB532.8 million in the same quarter of 2022.

2 Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding share-based compensation allocated in the cost of revenues and we define Non-GAAP gross margin as Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.





Net loss was RMB608.8 million (US$88.7 million), compared with net loss of RMB521.7 million last quarter and RMB554.8 million in the same quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to the impact of operating loss, while offset by our gross profit improvements.

Non-GAAP net loss3 was RMB412.5 million (US$60.1 million), significantly narrowed from net loss of RMB552.7 million last quarter and RMB442.9 million in the same quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP EBITDA4 was RMB-130.5 million (US$-19.0 million), which was largely narrowed from RMB-245.1 million last quarter and RMB-144.2 million in the same quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was-7.0% this quarter, compared with -11.5% last quarter and -6.6% in the same quarter last year. Excluding loss on disposal of property and equipment, normalized Non-GAAP EBITDA was RMB-110.3 million this quarter, improved from RMB-216.3 million last quarter and RMB-144.2 million in the same period last quarter. Normalized Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was -5.9%, compared with -10.2% last quarter and -6.6% in the same quarter of 2022.

Basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB0.17 (US$0.02), compared with RMB0.14 last quarter and RMB0.15 in the same quarter of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB4,461.6 million (US$649.7 million) as of March 31, 2023, representing strong and sustainable cash reserve.

Outstanding ordinary shares were 3,509,636,591 as of March 31, 2023, equivalent to about 233,975,773 ADSs.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB1.85 billion and RMB2.00 billion. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

3 Non-GAAP net loss is defined as net loss excluding share-based compensation foreign exchange loss (gain) and impairment of long-lived assets, and we define Non-GAAP net loss margin as adjusted net loss as a percentage of revenues. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

4 Non-GAAP EBITDA is defined as Non-GAAP net loss excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization, and we define Non-GAAP EBITDA margin as Non-GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of revenues. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.





Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). In evaluating our business, we consider and use certain non-GAAP measures, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP net loss and Non-GAAP net loss margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define Non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding share-based compensation allocated in the cost of revenues, and we define Non-GAAP gross margin as Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues. We define Non-GAAP net loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation foreign exchange loss (gain) and impairment of long-lived assets, and we define Non- GAAP net loss margin as adjusted net loss as a percentage of revenues. We define Non-GAAP EBITDA as Non-GAAP net loss excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization, and we define Non-GAAP EBITDA margin as Non-GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of revenues. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

We compensate for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchan g e Rate Information

This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.8676 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2023 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook, and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Kingsoft Cloud’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Kingsoft Cloud may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Kingsoft Cloud’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Kingsoft Cloud’s goals and strategies; Kingsoft Cloud’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant government policies and regulations relating to Kingsoft Cloud’s business and industry; the expected growth of the cloud service market in China; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain customers, especially Premium Customers; Kingsoft Cloud’s ability to monetize the customer base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the impact of the COVID-19 to Kingsoft Cloud’s business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; China’s political or social conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Kingsoft Cloud’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Kingsoft Cloud does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Kin g soft Cloud Holdin g s Limited

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX:3896) is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. With extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud-native products based on vigorous cloud technology research and development capabilities, well-architected industry- specific solutions and end-to-end fulfillment and deployment, Kingsoft Cloud offers comprehensive, reliable and trusted cloud service to customers in strategically selected verticals.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.ks y un.com .

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands) Dec 31, 2022 Mar 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 3,419,166 3,568,288 519,583 Restricted cash 114,560 97,897 14,255 Accounts receivable, net 2,402,430 2,232,702 325,107 Short-term investments 1,253,670 893,311 130,076 Prepayments and other assets 1,612,022 1,614,758 235,126 Amounts due from related parties 246,505 307,347 44,753 Total current assets 9,048,353 8,714,303 1,268,900 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 2,132,994 1,786,097 260,076 Intangible assets, net 1,008,020 962,968 140,219 Prepayments and other assets 21,263 21,046 3,065 Equity investments 273,580 268,338 39,073 Goodwill 4,605,724 4,605,724 670,645 Amounts due from related parties 5,758 6,389 930 Operating lease right-of-use assets 220,539 192,393 28,015 Total non-current assets 8,267,878 7,842,955 1,142,023 Total assets 17,316,231 16,557,258 2,410,923 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans 909,500 1,087,206 158,309 Accounts payable 2,301,958 2,195,642 319,710 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,830,826 2,671,739 389,035 Income tax payable 51,892 55,117 8,026 Amounts due to related parties 427,727 420,088 61,170 Current operating lease liabilities 136,723 115,769 16,857 Total current liabilities 6,658,626 6,545,561 953,107 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 167,052 155,522 22,646 Amounts due to related parties 413,464 337,583 49,156 Other liabilities 370,531 447,981 65,231 Non-current operating lease liabilities 123,059 114,458 16,666 Total non-current liabilities 1,074,106 1,055,544 153,699 Total liabilities 7,732,732 7,601,105 1,106,806 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 25,062 25,070 3,650 Treasury stock (208,385 ) (208,385 ) (30,343 ) Additional paid-in capital 18,648,205 18,659,506 2,717,034 Statutory reserves funds (14,700 ) (14,700 ) (2,140 ) Accumulated deficit (10,102,236 ) (10,709,224 ) (1,559,384 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 453,074 423,241 61,629 Total Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shareholders’ equity 8,801,020 8,175,508 1,190,446 Noncontrolling interests 782,479 780,645 113,671 Total equity 9,583,499 8,956,153 1,304,117 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 17,316,231 16,557,258 2,410,923





KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2022 Mar 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Public cloud services 1,380,807 1,344,293 1,153,674 167,988 Enterprise cloud services 792,509 785,918 709,976 103,381 Others 493 802 750 109 Total revenues 2,173,809 2,131,013 1,864,400 271,478 Cost of revenues (2,093,851 ) (1,969,056 ) (1,670,215 ) (243,202 ) Gross profit 79,958 161,957 194,185 28,276 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses (144,405 ) (126,081 ) (88,053 ) (12,822 ) General and administrative expenses (221,763 ) (442,764 ) (488,628 ) (71,150 ) Research and development expenses (246,633 ) (255,488 ) (215,370 ) (31,360 ) Total operating expenses (612,801 ) (824,333 ) (792,051 ) (115,332 ) Operating loss (532,843 ) (662,376 ) (597,866 ) (87,056 ) Interest income 21,157 21,688 14,068 2,048 Interest expense (34,066 ) (31,694 ) (27,927 ) (4,066 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (18,741 ) 132,290 93 14 Other (loss) gain, net (12,035 ) 26,399 (7,946 ) (1,157 ) Other income, net 20,038 4,085 12,286 1,789 Loss before income taxes (556,490 ) (509,608 ) (607,292 ) (88,428 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 1,670 (12,049 ) (1,529 ) (223 ) Net loss (554,820 ) (521,657 ) (608,821 ) (88,651 ) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,571 ) (12,779 ) (1,833 ) (267 ) Net loss attributable to Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (553,249 ) (508,878 ) (606,988 ) (88,384 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted (0.15 ) (0.14 ) (0.17 ) (0.02 ) Shares used in the net loss per share computation: Basic and diluted 3,648,282,282 3,528,680,363 3,546,512,621 3,546,512,621 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments (9,764 ) (136,070 ) (29,833 ) (4,344 ) Comprehensive loss (564,584 ) (657,727 ) (638,654 ) (92,995 ) Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 408 (12,682 ) (1,834 ) (267 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shareholders (564,992 ) (645,045 ) (636,820 ) (92,728 )





KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage) Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2022 Mar 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ Gross profit 79,958 161,957 194,185 28,276 Adjustments: – Share-based compensation expenses 3,619 6,557 224 33 Adjusted gross profit 83,577 168,514 194,409 28,309





KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage) Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2022 Mar 31, 2023 Gross margin 3.7 % 7.6 % 10.4 % Adjusted gross margin 3.8 % 7.9 % 10.4 %







KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage) Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2022 Mar 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ Net Loss (554,820 ) (521,657 ) (608,821 ) (88,651 ) Adjustments: – Share-based compensation expenses 93,182 101,270 11,309 1,647 – Foreign exchange loss (gain) 18,741 (132,290 ) (93 ) (14 ) – Impairment of long-lived assets - - 185,135 26,958 Adjusted net loss (442,897 ) (552,677 ) (412,470 ) (60,060 ) Adjustments: – Interest income (21,157 ) (21,688 ) (14,068 ) (2,048 ) – Interest expense 34,066 31,694 27,927 4,066 – Income tax (benefit) expense (1,670 ) 12,049 1,529 223 – Depreciation and amortization 287,481 285,515 266,535 38,811 Adjusted EBITDA (144,177 ) (245,107 ) (130,547 ) (19,008 ) – Loss on disposal of property and equipment - 28,788 20,216 2,944 Excluding loss on disposal of property and equipment, normalized Adjusted EBITDA (144,177 ) (216,319 ) (110,331 ) (16,064 )





KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage) Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2022 Mar 31, 2023 Net loss margin -25.5 % -24.5 % -32.7 % Adjusted net loss margin -20.4 % -25.9 % -22.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin -6.6 % -11.5 % -7.0 % Normalized Adjusted EBITDA -6.6 % -10.2 % -5.9 %





KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2022 Mar 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ Net cash (used in) generated from operating activities (626,008 ) 370,446 (271,387 ) (39,517 ) Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities (524,766 ) 900,951 319,670 46,548 Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities 97,609 (806,656 ) 103,994 15,143 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (21,017 ) (137,369 ) (19,818 ) (2,886 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,053,165 ) 464,741 152,277 22,174 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 4,456,621 3,206,354 3,533,726 514,550 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 3,382,439 3,533,726 3,666,185 533,838



