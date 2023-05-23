Contact Center-as-a-Service Market Size [2023-2030] Worth USD 17.19 Billion by 2030 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 18.0%

Emergen Research Logo

Contact Center-as-a-Service Market Trends – Rapid adoption of digital technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence

Contact Center-as-a-Service Market Size – USD 3.91 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.0%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Contact Center-as-a-Service Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global CCaaS market size reached USD 3.91 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing requirement for improved and seamless end-to-end customer experience is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Rapid adoption of cloud-based contact centers and increasing integration of Application Programming Interface (API) enabling centralization of data for easy access are some of the major factors contributing to the rapid demand for CCaaS solutions. Provision of omnichannel communication and implementation of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence enables centralization of every customer interaction which provides a competitive edge to enterprises. CCaaS enable automation of manual and repetitive task in addition to providing information with various tools and resources to agents, increasing job satisfaction and productivity.

Technologies such as self-service, chatbots, and automated routing enable companies to serve more customers efficiently and cost-effectively. Integration of email, mobile, social media, and real-time chat with CCaaS solutions into a unified platform offers proper tracking of information and the journey of the customer thereby allowing seamless interaction. According to research, 68% of customers are annoyed when their call is transferred between departments. However, almost 57% of consumers say that customer service is key for them to feel loyalty toward a brand. Companies using sales and support tools have 128% more leads, 120% more deals created, and 110% more deals won each quarter. Contact Center-as-a-Service Market, By Service Solution (Reporting & Analytics, Customer Collaboration), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises), By End-Use (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Healthcare), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Key Players Included in this report are:

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Enghouse Interactive, Five9, Inc., Genesys, Microsoft, NICE Ltd., SAP, and Atos SE

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Automatic call distribution segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Automatic call distribution offers excellent handling of large volumes of inbound calls and easy routing of calls in the least amount of time possible. Features such as call queuing and voicemail improve the efficiency of agents, which are contributing to higher customer satisfaction and better customer experience as well.

Moreover, integration with other tools such as IVR makes customer support operations simple and efficient, hence driving demand for automatic call distribution in large and small & medium enterprises.

Large enterprises segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the CCaaS market in 2021. Rising demand for the handling of a large volume of customer databases and maintenance of business operations for efficiency are a few of the key factors contributing to the surge in demand for CCaaS in large enterprises.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Contact Center-as-a-Service Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Service Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Reporting & analytics

Customer collaboration

Automatic call distribution

Multichannel

Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)

Workforce optimization

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Others

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Contact Center-as-a-Service Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Contact Center-as-a-Service Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Contact Center-as-a-Service Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

