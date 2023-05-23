Zebrunner Unveils Groundbreaking Software Testing Products: Zebrunner Test Case Management & Zebrunner Testing Platform
New products address the challenges faced by software development teams, streamlining test management & providing a unified platform for all testing activities.
We are thrilled to introduce Zebrunner Test Case Management & Zebrunner Testing Platform, 2 highly anticipated products that usher in a new era of efficiency & collaboration in software testing.”ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zebrunner Inc., a leading provider of innovative software testing solutions, is excited to introduce its latest products: Zebrunner Test Case Management and Zebrunner Testing Platform. These game-changing solutions are set to revolutionize the approach to software testing, delivering unmatched efficiency, collaboration, and exceptional quality.
— Nikita Sidorevich, CEO of Zebrunner
Zebrunner Test Case Management represents a quantum leap in optimizing manual testing and effective test data management. With its comprehensive feature set, this cutting-edge solution streamlines test case creation, organization, execution, and tracking. Testing teams gain the power to achieve superior test coverage and reliability while fostering seamless collaboration among team members.
Taking the innovation a step further, Zebrunner presents Testing Platform. This solution acts as a centralized hub for both manual and automated testing activities, bringing teams together and establishing a unified testing workflow. With seamless integration capabilities with existing testing frameworks and tools, Zebrunner Testing Platform simplifies adoption and boosts productivity.
Key features and benefits of Zebrunner's products include:
Zebrunner Test Case Management:
- Intuitive and streamlined test case creation, organization, execution, and tracking
- Customizable test case layout to adapt to project requirements
- Enhanced collaboration and synchronization among team members
- Efficient test data management for comprehensive test coverage
- Improved visibility and seamless requirements traceability
Zebrunner Testing Platform:
- Centralized hub for manual and automated testing activities
- Unified analysis of test automation across multiple frameworks, providing comprehensive insights
- Built-in AI/ML failure analysis for efficient bug detection and resolution
- Enhanced collaboration between manual and automated testing teams
- End-to-end traceability of all testing activities in a single, cohesive platform
- Simple migration process from legacy tools for a smooth transition
Both Zebrunner Test Case Management and Zebrunner Testing Platform are available for immediate use. To start a free trial or request a demo, please visit www.zebrunner.com.
** About Zebrunner:
Zebrunner is a leading provider of innovative software testing solutions, specializing in QA and test automation. Zebrunner empowers teams to achieve faster release cycles and reduce testing time. Renowned for its exceptional test analytics and reporting capabilities, Zebrunner provides teams with comprehensive information through a wide array of dashboards and widgets. This enables informed decision-making and drives continuous improvement in software testing. Headquartered in Roseville, California, Zebrunner continues to be at the forefront of the industry. For more information, please visit www.zebrunner.com.
Anton Bravin
Zebrunner Inc.
