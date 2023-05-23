Medical Composites Market to Garner US$ 2,339.7 million, Globally, by 2030 at 9.9% CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

Medical Composites Market Trends – Advancements in technology

Medical Composites Market Size – USD 996.8 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.9%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical composites market size is expected to reach USD 996.8 Million at a revenue CAGR of 9.9% in 2021, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of medical composites can be attributed to increasing demand for composites in prosthetics. Fiber-reinforced polymer plastic (FRP) composites find widespread use in the medical industry owing to their lightweight, biocompatible, and high-stiffness properties. Medical composites are deployed to manufacture external human body components like prosthetic limbs due to their high fatigue resistance and offering of manufacturing flexibility benefits. Also, the demand for medical composites is increasing due to the chemically inert nature of products like carbon-fiber composites and non-requirement for removing a resorbable composite prosthesis through surgeries, as in the case of metals.

Increasing advancements in technology in the medical sector and growing investment in novel methods, including Rapid Manufacturing (RM) and Rapid Prototyping (RP) are significantly fueling market revenue growth. Fast production of functional parts used in prototype reconstruction substantially impacts innovation speed in the medical sector. Using rapid prototyping, prostheses component sample is created through Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and then these parts are produced using rapid manufacturing in a short interval without deploying any tools from an extensive range of materials, including composites. Growing use of such advanced technologies is expected to increase demand for medical composites.

To receive a sample copy of this report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1087

According to the National Health Service, between September 2020 and August 2021, 40.3 million imaging diagnostic operations were reported in England. 3.22 million image diagnostic operations were claimed to have occurred in August 2021. Plain radiography was the most frequent in August 2021, with 1.6 million procedures performed, followed by Diagnostic Ultrasonography (0.72 million), Computerized Axial Tomography (0.49 million), and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (0.29 million). Increase in demand for diagnostic operations is driving revenue growth of the medical composites market.

Future Directions and Challenges:

While medical composites have great potential, there are some issues that must be addressed. The creation of biocompatible and bioresorbable composites with appropriate mechanical characteristics is still a difficult undertaking. To enable wider use, manufacturing methods' scalability and cost-effectiveness must also be considered.

In the future, current research will focus on improving the qualities of medical composites, such as improving biocompatibility, boosting strength, and integrating functionality such as antibacterial capabilities or electrical conductivity. Nanotechnology and additive manufacturing techniques are predicted to be critical in the development of next-generation medicinal composites.

Key Highlights presented in the report:

The ceramic fiber composites segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Carbon fiber composites are used as implant materials for bone and cartilage to facilitate the biological restoration of damaged tissues. This sort of substance encourages creation of new cells between individual fibers, hence facilitating proper repair. In addition, these materials are safer as implant materials due to their low tissue adherence and biological inertness. Compared to metals, carbon-fiber-reinforced PEEK implants have a lower elasticity modulus that is comparable to that of bone and superior fatigue strength.

The diagnostic segment revenue is expected to register a fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Medical imaging enables physicians to comprehend the disorders within the human body and make better decisions. With the exception of contrast material, medical imaging procedures are completely painless, non-invasive, and do not require any additional preparation. In some instances, such as breast cancer, medical imaging can save lives with early detection and proper treatment.

The hospital segment revenue is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Carbon fiber is now utilized in medical treatment. It improves the lives of a variety of patients by facilitating their recovery from injuries and return to normal life. The fact that carbon fiber is radiolucent, which is essential for medical imaging, is one of its many benefits. This suggests that the radiation can pass through a carbon-fiber bed to provide crisper images. Hospitals frequently employ carbon fibers for this purpose.

The medical composites market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021, attributed to increased adoption of advanced technologies in the medical sector, increasing investments in research & development, and high healthcare expenditure. Additionally, the presence of leading market players such as Dentsply Sirona is causative of market revenue growth in the region.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-composites-market

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Outlook:

The global Medical Composites market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Medical Composites market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Companies profiled in the global Smart Water Management market:

Dentsply Sirona, Toray Industries Inc., Royal DSM NV, IDI Composites International, The 3M Company, SGL Carbon, Vermont Composites Inc., CeramTec GmbH, Icotec AG, Kyocera Corporation, ACP Composites Inc, and CoorsTek Inc.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Medical Composites market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Medical Composites market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Medical Composites market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1087

Medical Composites Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Carbon Fiber Composites

Ceramic Fiber Composites

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Diagnostics Imaging

Surgical Instruments

Body Implants

Tissue engineering

Dental

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

Take A Look At Our Reports:

Microsurgical Instruments Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/microsurgical-instruments-market

Substantial Energy Savings Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/substantial-energy-savings-market

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/autoimmune-disease-diagnostics-market

Patient Lifting Equipment Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-lifting-equipment-market

Cloud Managed Services Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-managed-services-market

Public Safety and Security Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/public-safety-and-security-market

Smart Insulin Delivery Patch Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-insulin-delivery-patch-market

Patient Blood Management Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-blood-management-market

Enterprise Information Archiving Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/enterprise-information-archiving-market

Point-Of-Sale Security Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/point-of-sale-security-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized r esearch reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Trending Titles: Enterprise Information Archiving Market | Radiation Therapy in Oncology Market

Latest Report : airborne lidar market | construction sealants market