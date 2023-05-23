Sterilization Equipment Market Size Worth USD 29.10 Billion by 2032 at 8.0% CAGR – Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Sterilization Equipment Market and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Sterilization Equipment market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios. The report also highlights the most important factors influencing industry revenue growth, including drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, challenges, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption patterns, strict regulatory frameworks, and a multitude of micro-economic and macro-economic factors. Sterilization Equipment industry projections and qualitative and quantitative assessments have been provided by the report's authors.

The global sterilization equipment market size was USD 13.40 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This is increasing technological advancements in sterilization equipment, rising focus on food sterilization and disinfection, growing incidence of HAIs and rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry globally are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1843

Food sterilization is an effective method for eliminating mold and other microorganisms in herbs and spices. Sterilization and disinfection typically involve use of heat, chemical vapor, cold, dehydration, irradiation, and addition of concoction components. Food sterilization equipment, such as electron beam sterilization systems, is just one of the many products and services provided by companies including Hitachi Zosen Corporation. Using electron beam irradiator (emitter) systems, Food & Beverage (F&B) containers, as well as those used in pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine industries, can be disinfected. These factors are expected to increase need for sterilization equipment, hence driving revenue growth of the market.

Sterilization Equipment Market Segmentation:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Sterilization Equipment market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Sterilization Equipment market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Sterilization Equipment market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sterilization equipment market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Heat Sterilizers

Low-Temperature Sterilizers

Sterile Membrane Filters

Radiation Sterilization Devices

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Pharmaceuticals

Hospitals & Clinics

Food & Beverage (F&B)

Medical Device Companies

Others

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are Steris, Sterigenics U.S., LLC, E-BEAM Services, Inc., Fortive, Stryker, Andersen Sterilizers, Systec GmbH & Co. KG., Midwest Sterilization Corporation, Celitron Medical Technologies Kft, and Cosmed Group.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1843

Key Highlights from the Report

The low temperature sterilizers segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in the global sterilization equipment market in 2022. Ethylene Oxide (ETO) is a typical low-temperature sterilant used in hospitals and other healthcare institutions throughout the U.S. to sanitize humidity- and heat-sensitive equipment. The United States Food Drug and Administration (FDA) has approved three contemporary substitutes for ETO with chlorofluorocarbon: submersion in peracetic acid, hydrogen peroxide gas plasma, and ozone. The low temperature sterilization processes are continually being refined and modified with introduction of new technologies to adapt for Management Information System (MIS) equipment, digital laryngoscopes, and green OT idea. This factor are expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global sterilization equipment market during the forecast period. Infections related with healthcare are more likely to emerge following invasive medical procedures. Risk of infection for invasive procedure patients was found to be 3.60 times that of non-surgery patients. Therefore, cleaning and sterilization of equipment is necessary to ensure that surgical and medical instruments do not expose patients to infectious microorganisms, and these results can be achieved using standard procedures. This is consequently expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The Europe market accounted for third-largest revenue share in the global sterilization equipment market in 202 Gas and chemical sterilization, as well as ionizing beam radiation, are the most popular methods of sterilization in this region. Public Health England (PHE) is responsible for reducing transmission of disease in the UK by executing routine monitoring programs and advising healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and residential care facilities on infection prevention measures. In addition, governments takes numerous measures to limit prevalence of HAIs in hospitals across this region. For instance, Scottish government, had prepared and publicized a five-year strategic framework to eliminate preventable HAIs through hygienic hospital procedures.

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Sterilization Equipment Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Sterilization Equipment Market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sterilization-equipment-market

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Sterilization Equipment market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application.

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Solvent Grade Isododecane Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solvent-grade-isododecane-market

Plastic Surgery Instruments Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plastic-surgery-instruments-market

Biological Safety Cabinet Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biological-safety-cabinet-market

Dental Imaging Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dental-imaging-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.