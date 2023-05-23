Food Extrusion Market To Reach USD 87.86 Billion By 2026 : Growing Technological Advancement in Food Equipment

Reports And Data

Food Extrusion Market Rising demand for twin extruders, favourable growth scenario in the functional foods market

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Extrusion market was valued at USD 58.75 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 87.86 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%. Food extrusion is an important part of food processing technology, as it aids in manufacturing various food products of specific shapes and sizes. Major reasons driving market growth are the changing consumer lifestyles and the growing demand for healthy processed foods and snacks. Food extrusion also has many attached benefits in the form of bringing down the number of microorganisms in foods and removing natural toxins, thereby making the foods safer for consumption. Research has shown that cooking fibers by the process of extrusion can produce changes in the structural characteristics of the fiber and physiochemical properties, while the main effect being a redistribution of the insoluble fiber to soluble fiber. Proteins are more reactive and can undergo many changes during the extrusion process of which the most important being denaturation. Enzymes, which are also a type of proteins, lose their activity after being submitted to the extrusion process due to the high temperatures and pressure.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2054

Further key findings from the report suggest-

By product type, the savory snacks segment holds the largest share in the food extrusion market. Changing customer lifestyles and a western trend in diets in the developing economies is increasing use of food extrusion in these segments.

As of 2018, savory snacks held a share of 35.6% in the market and were the dominant category, by product.

By product type, the functional ingredients segment held a market share of 11.4% in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Breakfast cereals are a growing application segment of food extrusion. Manufacturers have experimented with cereal designs for several years in order to make them more appealing for the customers, while standing out in the market. The application segment is growing fast because of high demand in the developing economies.

By extruder type, the twin extruder segment holds the dominant market share. Their popularity arises out of the fact that they consumer significantly lower energy in comparison to single screw extruders.

Single screw extruders hold the second largest share in the global food extrusion market. Most extruders till date are designed as being single-screwed, where this screw helps in imparting the required shape to the products.

Top companies are exploiting market opportunities for functional foods by providing equipment that aid fast extrusion and efficient mixing outputs. The focus is at enlarging the processing sizes, while simultaneously delivering uniformity in sizes.

Key players profiled in the report include American Extrusion International, Bühler, The Bonnot Company, Baker Perkins, Akron Tool & Die, Coperion, Flexicon, Groupe Legris Industries, Triott Group, Lindquist Machine.

To Know More About Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/food-extrusion-market

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Savoury Snacks

Breakfast Cereals

Bread

Flours & Starches

Textured Protein

Functional Ingredients

Others

Extruder (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Single Screw Extruders

Twin Screw Extruders

Contra Twin Screw Extruders

Process (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cold Extrusion

Hot Extrusion

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2054

Regional Outlook

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Food Extrusion Market is analysed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of the Food Extrusion Market

– Changes in industry market dynamics

– Detailed market segmentation by type, application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of quantity and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competition situation of Food Extrusion Market

– Key companies and product strategies

– Potential niche segment/region showing promising growth.

Finally, the Food Extrusion Market Report is the authoritative source for market research that can dramatically accelerate your business. The report shows economic conditions such as major locales, item values, profits, limits, generation, supply, requirements, market development rates, and numbers.

Browse More Reports:

Food Enzymes Market@ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/19/1918190/0/en/Food-Enzyme-Market-To-Reach-USD-3-80-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market@ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/10/08/1926921/0/en/Food-Beverage-Processing-Equipment-Market-To-Reach-USD-88-6-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Krill Oil Market@ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/01/28/1976366/0/en/Krill-Oil-Market-To-Reach-USD-843-3-Million-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Soy Protein Ingredients Market@ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/24/1920183/0/en/Soy-Protein-Ingredients-Market-To-Reach-USD-16-6-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.