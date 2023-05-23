Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market Size Worth USD 1,566.7 Million in 2028| Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hemodynamic monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 1,566.7 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapidly increasing global geriatric population and rise in deployment of non-invasive home-based monitoring systems is fueling market revenue growth.

Hemodynamic monitoring devices help in monitoring blood volume, ECG, heart rate, blood gas analysis, blood pressure, central venous pressure, temperature, and oxygen perfusion/peripheral venous oxygen saturation. These devices are also useful in monitoring patients in critical care units after surgery. Significant increase in the number of surgeries and new hospitals being built in developing countries are other major factors driving market growth.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2021- 2028

CAGR: 6.1%

Base Year: 2020

Number of Pages: 250

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analysis the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Key players in the market include GE Healthcare, Drager Medical GmbH, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Philips Medical, Hemo Sapiens, Inc., Deltex Medical, Lidco Group, Schwarzer Cardiotek GmbH, Tensys Medical Inc., and Koninklijke Philips NV.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2020, Getinge launched NICCI, which is an advanced hemodynamic monitoring device used to gain continuous and non-invasive hemodynamic insights. The device helps in reducing risks of severe complications in patients with low blood pressure. Risks associated with hypotension can be reduced with continuous, non-invasive blood pressure monitoring. The product has already been awarded Red Dot Award 2020 for its design.

Disposable segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to increase in deployment in casualty rooms and critical care units. Certain procedures require use of invasive equipment, which cannot be reused on another patient, invasive catheters, for instance, and this is driving revenue growth of the disposable segment.

Minimally invasive hemodynamic monitoring systems segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Minimally invasive hemodynamic monitoring systems reduce risk of internal infections and are more patient-friendly, and preference for these systems is relatively high. Minimally invasive cardiac output monitors allow for better time efficiency in the emergency department and offer valuable information regarding a patient’s cardiovascular status.

Emergen Research has segmented the global hemodynamic monitoring devices market on the basis of product, type, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Monitors

Disposables

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Minimally Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

Noninvasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics and ambulatory care centers

Home care settings

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

